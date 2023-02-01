Roswell welcome sign

A "Welcome to Roswell" sign stands on U.S. 380 as people enter the city from the east.

 Daily Record File Photo

The New Mexico Tourism Department is developing what it describes as the first of its kind U.S. global tourism exchange, working with its contractor, Tourism Exchange USA.

“As a better path to connect rural tourism product, overcome the digital gap and elevate our destination’s product on the global marketplace, we are starting a strategic journey with our industry partners,” Tourism Cabinet Secretary Jen Schroer wrote on Jan. 26 in an online post.