The New Mexico Tourism Department is developing what it describes as the first of its kind U.S. global tourism exchange, working with its contractor, Tourism Exchange USA.
“As a better path to connect rural tourism product, overcome the digital gap and elevate our destination’s product on the global marketplace, we are starting a strategic journey with our industry partners,” Tourism Cabinet Secretary Jen Schroer wrote on Jan. 26 in an online post.
Schroer also talked about the online exchange last week during a New Mexico Chamber of Commerce event in Santa Fe.
Two of the models for the New Mexico program are digital exchanges already operating in Japan and Great Britain, said Cody Johnson, communications director for the Tourism Department.
Information provided by the state is that the exchange is intended to be especially helpful for smaller entities that might not otherwise be able to afford to reach as many customers or who do not have the staff to update information regularly for a lot of different applications or platforms.
“This is essentially going to be like a business-to-business digital tourism marketplace that is going to connect suppliers and distributors across the world with inventory that is in New Mexico,” Johnson said. “It is really special for us because we are setting the tone and really being in that innovator stage when it comes to state tourism offices developing this type of product.”
He said the department is in the first phase, “the beta phase,” and that a few phases are expected in the rollout. By late spring, a launch of at least some aspects of the exchange is expected.
The department has held a series of roundtables with tourism businesses in the state to help refine and develop the exchange, Johnson said. He added that the state department is committed to working with local governments and business partners to inform them so that they will participate.
“This success of this hinges on how much inventory lives in this exchange,” he said. “The more inventory of tourism-related product we have, the more success businesses will be able to have in terms of distribution to global markets, the more success that destination marketing organizations will have when it comes to packaging local or regional products to create special promotions.”
According to some specifics on websites and the state-issued Request for Proposals which went out in June, the exchange will enable lodging establishments, tour operators, attractions and venues, festivals and events, and local and state government units to sign up so that information about availability, prices and offerings can be provided to many different ticketing or marketing applications all at once. The tourist businesses and entities, or “suppliers,” are able to select which ticketing services and promotional distributors to work with and would pay a commission for each booking that originates with the platform. Restaurants will not be participating, at least initially, because of how quickly their offerings and availabilities change.
The state is paying start-up costs of $125,000, plus $10,000 a month in technical and service fees for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The maintenance fees will decrease over the years to end at about $3,750 a month in fiscal year 2027. Johnson added that the state expects that the platform will more than pay for itself through the tourism revenues generated for New Mexico businesses and governments.
Juanita Jennings, Public Affairs director for the city of Roswell, said that the city plans to participate on the exchange, functioning as a destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city and city-sponsored events, such as the UFO Festival.
“For us as a DMO, it is just one of the efficiencies to keep more tourism in the city and offer tourists more opportunities for things to do while they are here,” she said.
Several privately operated tourism exchanges also operate in the United States. A 2020 policy paper by the World Bank found that the digital tourism exchanges it studied reduced the monetary and non-monetary costs of tourism activities. The paper stated the exchanges also were expected to help “less traditional” tourist destinations connect with travelers and visitors.
