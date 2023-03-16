State and federal agencies have plugged numerous wells in a large oil field in Chaves County largely abandoned by well operators, with a local Bureau of Land Management official saying recently that progress is occurring to hold companies responsible or alternatively to declare wells as “orphaned” so that government agencies can take action.
The New Mexico State Land Office also is involved in the effort regarding a smaller portion of the Cato Unit and is suing former leaseholders and operators.
Chuck Schmidt, field manager of the Roswell field office of the Pecos District of the BLM, said during a March 9 meeting that 330 defunct wells are in the Cato Unit, which consists of 15,320 acres approximately 45 miles east of Roswell and a few miles north of U.S. 380. About 167 of the defunct wells are managed by the BLM.
The Cato wells can be found on lands owned by the New Mexico State Land Office (1,120 surface acres), the BLM (6,680 surface acres) and private entities (7,520 surface). Mineral ownership can be divided differently. In that case, the BLM manages 10,280 acres, with the other 5,040 acres of mineral rights managed by other entities.
Drilled primarily in the 1950s to 1970s, the wells typically belonged to large and mid-sized oil and gas exploration companies in the first three decades, but numerous smaller companies took over leases and operations starting in the 1980s as production lessened. Several of the companies have abandoned the wells in recent years, with photos from the State Land Office indicating that leaking tanks and pipes, contaminated soils and other problems sometimes remained when companies pulled out. In some cases, those companies declared bankruptcy or closed their businesses.
Schmidt said the regulatory and legal process to declare a well “orphaned,” or without a financially viable party to hold responsible, is complicated and lengthy. The local BLM office also prefers for industry to take action, with oil and gas industry members at the meeting saying that most well operators in the state do act responsibly.
“It is very hard for the Bureau of Land Management to call it an orphan well because we want to hold the industry that produced the issue accountable and to do what they signed up to do when they bought that lease,” said Schmidt.
Before declaring wells as orphaned, BLM staff first attempt to get prior title owners to do the plugging, considered necessary to eliminate the risk of leaks, emissions, groundwater contamination or other problems.
“There is language in those leases as they are bought and sold that, 'You are kind of still on the hook, guys. You can't just walk,'” he said.
As a result of those efforts, Schmidt said, prior title owners have plugged 52 wells. He said some of those prior owners have included Occidental, Marshall & Winston, Jalapeno Corp. and XTO Energy.
The BLM also worked with the U.S. Department of Justice to obtain a $2.7 million bond from a former operator that has declared bankruptcy. The BLM intends to use those funds to plug up to 19 more abandoned wells, with nine on federal land. Schmidt said that the BLM will work with the Oil Conservation District (OCD) of the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, which oversees the actual plugging. Schmidt said that the OCD has plugged 80 wells in the Cato field in the past two to three years.
“I cannot overstate how much work staff has done to get us to this point,” Schmidt said. “And so far, as far as taxpayers' dollars, we are at zero. That's huge.”
He said he is well aware of the federal funding that has been made available for well plugging, but he said that the Roswell field office wants to keep use of public funding to a minimum.
The state has received an initial $25 million from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, for well plugging and remediation. A total of $43.7 million is expected for that purpose from that funding package. The EMNRD also has its own reclamation fund. An estimated 1,700 abandoned wells exist across the state on both state and private land. The EMNRD estimates that the cost of plugging and remediation is now about $80,000 per well, according to Public Information Officer Sidney Hill.
Of the larger Cato oil field, the New Mexico State Land Office owns about 7% to 8% of the tracts, or about 1,000 acres. That office has coordinated the plugging of 11 wells on expired lease sites since 2021, according to information provided by Assistant Commissioner of Communications Joey Keefe.
He said that Northstar Operating Co. also recently agreed to perform remediation and reclamation work on the plugged wells it used to operate to correct any damage.
“Northstar has begun that surface remediation work on those four sites, and we expect it to be completed within the next couple of months,” Keefe wrote in an email.
The State Land Office lawsuits filed initially in May 2021 were against Northstar, Cano Petro of New Mexico Inc. and Cross Border Resources Inc. In June 2022, a fourth defendant was added, Northern Pacific Oil and Gas, after that company took over ownership of four wells once held by Cross Border. The state is seeking monetary damages for alleged trespass for equipment and materials that remain on state land, for alleged damages to the land and for the cost of well plugging or site remediation.
As of press time, Northern Pacific and Northstar Operating had filed responses. Northern Pacific has asked the court to find in its favor, contending that all complaints made by the state were not caused by or the responsibility of the company. It also stated that it has been denied access to the well sites so it has been unable to determine what work might need to be done. Northstar's answer indicates that it denies acting negligently, causing damage, trespassing or having an obligation to pay for the costs of corrective actions or to plug wells or perform remediation on well sites.
Keefe said that statewide the State Land Office also has successfully required industry operators to plug 150 wells and remediate the well sites “at no cost to taxpayers.” He explained that the intent is to restore the sites so that they can continue to generate revenue. The State Land Office also has increased the bonding requirements for oil and gas companies obtaining new leases on its land.
The office also intends to ensure that remediation is done correctly, according to Keefe.
“We are creating a new Environmental Compliance Office that will review and inspect remediation work to ensure adherence to State Land Office rules and standards, including the remediation Northstar is currently doing,” he wrote. “Once that work has been reviewed, we will determine if any other steps need to be taken to resolve the issue.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
