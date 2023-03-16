Cato oilfield well

This photo provided by the New Mexico State Land Office shows one of the abandoned well sites on state land within the Cato Unit fields about 45 miles east of Roswell. The state claims the photo shows evidence of chemical staining of the soils.

 Submitted Photo

State and federal agencies have plugged numerous wells in a large oil field in Chaves County largely abandoned by well operators, with a local Bureau of Land Management official saying recently that progress is occurring to hold companies responsible or alternatively to declare wells as “orphaned” so that government agencies can take action.

The New Mexico State Land Office also is involved in the effort regarding a smaller portion of the Cato Unit and is suing former leaseholders and operators.