20221111-AsphaltSpillMap.jpg

The asphalt spill is in Grant County, north of Pinos Altos, in the Gila National Forest. 

 Submitted Graphic

More cleanup remained to be done as of late last week from an asphalt spill in the Gila National Forest that involved a local company, according to a U.S. Forest Service official.

Maribeth Pecotte, a Forest Service public affairs specialist, said Monday that some asphalt materials were still visible in the Jaybird Canyon creek area when representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the New Mexico Environment Department, the Forest Service and other members of the remediation team walked through the area.