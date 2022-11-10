More cleanup remained to be done as of late last week from an asphalt spill in the Gila National Forest that involved a local company, according to a U.S. Forest Service official.
Maribeth Pecotte, a Forest Service public affairs specialist, said Monday that some asphalt materials were still visible in the Jaybird Canyon creek area when representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the New Mexico Environment Department, the Forest Service and other members of the remediation team walked through the area.
“Based on our walk-through with all parties last week, there is more asphalt material in the drainage that is visible now that water levels in the normally dry creek have receded somewhat,” said Pecotte.
The spill occurred Sept. 26 off of State Highway 15, north of Pinos Altos, as the R. Marley vehicle was delivering asphalt for a New Mexico Department of Transportation road project.
No one was injured in the accident, according to Dane Marley, CEO of R. Marley LLC. He said it occurred when a trailer hit a soft part of the shoulder, which “gave way,” causing the trailer to turn on its side.
State and federal officials held a public meeting Nov. 3 in Silver City to update the public about the situation.
The spill involved between 1,700 to 2,000 gallons of an asphalt emulsion, which flowed 926 yards. Some materials were spotted 1.6 miles from the spill, but none reached Meadow Creek.
According to the presentation materials for the public meeting, the mix is not considered hazardous or toxic to humans or wildlife. It consists primarily of asphalt, water, oil and a binder, none of which are considered harmful. Approximately 0.17 percent of the mixture is a caustic substance, lye, which could present problems if direct exposure is prolonged.
But federal and state officials are saying that no long-term ecological harm is expected. According to the meeting documents, EPA samples found no volatile organic compounds in the water or soil. Data is still pending from tests of the asphalt mixture by the Environment Department and from stream and soil samples collected by the cleanup consultants working for R. Marley LLC.
Pecotte said that the remediation team has implemented methods to stop asphalt flow and will continue periodic walkthroughs this winter until the cleanup is considered complete.
The work, which began Oct. 6, involves removing smaller soiled rocks and materials and soaking up the asphalt mix from objects that cannot be removed. Stream water and sediment are also sifted when necessary.
In Phase 2, expected to start in the spring, officials are planning site visits and additional assessments to be followed up with more cleanup if required, along with revegetation, reseeding and rehabilitation of trails.
Marley was unable to be reached for comment by press time.
On Oct. 24, Marley had said that the company had informed the New Mexico State Police, the Department of Transportation and a tow company immediately after the spill and had hired environmental remediation and regulatory experts for the cleanup. Federal and state officials indicated in their documents that the Marley consultants are doing the same type of cleanup activities they would be doing.