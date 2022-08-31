A new financing initiative is expected to be operating by late fall or early winter to provide access to loans and grants for smaller agricultural producers, food retailers, food distributors or even public projects seeking to make more locally produced food available to New Mexico residents, according to Johanna Nelson, strategic programs manager with the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
Nelson said that the Healthy Food Financing Initiative has been provided $400,000 in seed money from the state. The funding came this year as part of the $24 million Farm, Food and Hunger Initiative requested by the Governor's Office. That has many different components that aim to reduce hunger, increase access to nutritious foods and develop the state's agricultural and food industries.
In the effort to launch the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, the EDD has hired a food and agricultural specialist to work with funded businesses and projects, as well as other agencies involved in similar food and funding initiatives. Now the EDD is looking for a contractor to serve as the state fund manager to oversee the distribution of loans and grants. Funding awards are expected to be in the $50,000 to $500,000 range, with loans expected to involve lower interest rates and longer repayment periods than traditional financing.
Most likely the fund manager will be a privately owned community development financial institution (CDFI) so that additional federal funds and other external funds can be obtained to supplement state money, Nelson said. The state fund manager is expected to be in place by November so that financing can begin soon after.
“We are increasing access to capital basically,” Nelson said, adding that the program also will provide business, marketing and other technical assistance to businesses and projects.
“This is getting resources out to food businesses, projects within food systems, as well as agricultural producers,” Nelson said, “especially within those communities that have been most marginalized over history and limited with access to capital.”
Similar funding initiatives exist in several other states, including Pennsylvania and Virginia. Nelson said she and others in New Mexico participate in a national network of governmental entities, the Council of Development Finance Agencies, supporting similar funding efforts. Council participants talk quarterly to share best practices and ideas.
According to its website, the Pennsylvania Fresh Food Fund Initiative operated from 2004 to 2010, starting with $30 million in seed money and supporting projects that received a total of $190 million from the fund and other sources. The Pennsylvania fund provided $85 million in loans and grants to 88 projects and businesses in underserved urban and rural communities. The project is credited with creating or saving 5,000 jobs and 1.67 million square feet of commercial retail space for food sales and distribution.
A subsequent revolving loan fund in Pennsylvania operating with the same lending principles is said to have reduced the number of Philadelphia residents with low access to fresh food by about half, with the original number at about 302,000.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is one of the federal sources for funding to various fund managers and CDFIs, with an additional $155 million made available in June 2022. The CDFI Fund through the U.S. Commerce Department also makes money available to CDFIs for healthy food initiatives.
Nelson said a New Mexico group that already has been working along the lines envisioned by the Healthy Food Financing Initiative is La Semilla Food Center, a nonprofit based in Anthony, Texas. It seeks to make fresh food available to more people in southern New Mexico and El Paso. It also was one of the advocates for state legislation authorizing a food financing fund.
According to its website, La Semilla runs five programs: a community farm, a cooking and growing educational program, a farm-to-table food program, a policy development and advocacy program, and a more comprehensive educational program that supports camps and projects that teach a variety of subjects, including food production, cooking, environmental science, public health, ecology and other topics.