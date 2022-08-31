20220831-FreshFood.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

The New Mexico Healthy Food Financing Initiative will provide loans and grants to farmers' markets, food-to-table programs, agribusinesses, food distributors and other businesses or endeavors that aim to increase access to fresh, local food. This July 9 photo is from the Farmers' Market organized by MainStreet Roswell on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A new financing initiative is expected to be operating by late fall or early winter to provide access to loans and grants for smaller agricultural producers, food retailers, food distributors or even public projects seeking to make more locally produced food available to New Mexico residents, according to Johanna Nelson, strategic programs manager with the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

Nelson said that the Healthy Food Financing Initiative has been provided $400,000 in seed money from the state. The funding came this year as part of the $24 million Farm, Food and Hunger Initiative requested by the Governor's Office. That has many different components that aim to reduce hunger, increase access to nutritious foods and develop the state's agricultural and food industries.