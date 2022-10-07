Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, said during a press conference Thursday that COVID-19 focus has migrated from case counts more toward hospitalizations and deaths because statistics indicate that while BA.4 and BA.5 are more virulent, these omicron strains are also less severe than the earlier forms of virus.
Add to that vaccines, treatments and better masks, and there is room for optimism.
“I really believe this is a step toward not being helpless against the virus,” Scrase said.
He also said his hope is that coronavirus concerns eventually will be seasonal and approached similarly to the flu.
When asked whether he could predict how bad the outbreak will be moving into the cold, he said that he didn't want to try.
Scrase also advised that some people need to remain careful and need to be smart about protecting themselves — if they are vulnerable to its effects — as well as family members who could suffer greatly because of health issues.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Chaves County during the two-week period from Sept. 20 to Oct. 3 was 4.6 per 100,000 people with a positivity rate of 6.2%, according to the state Department of Health.
A large portion of the state during the week of Sept. 22 to 28 had low community levels of the virus. This information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that some areas — some with higher populations — are at medium and high levels of community spread.
“The metro area hasn't seen an uptick but we'll know more in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
There have been 46 cases of monkeypox in New Mexico since that virus started becoming a concern, said Dr. Laura Parajon, acting state epidemiologist and deputy secretary of the state Department of Health.
The disease is similar to smallpox, but milder and rarely fatal. It's not passed casually and results from close contact.
There is vaccine available now in New Mexico to those who have already been exposed through close contact or might have been exposed, as well as those who need preventive doses, Parajon said.