20221007 Scrase

AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio

In this file photo, State Health and Human Services Secretary David Scrase looks at an N-95 mask on Feb. 17 in Santa Fe.

Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, said during a press conference Thursday that COVID-19 focus has migrated from case counts more toward hospitalizations and deaths because statistics indicate that while BA.4 and BA.5 are more virulent, these omicron strains are also less severe than the earlier forms of virus.

Add to that vaccines, treatments and better masks, and there is room for optimism.