Legislation to enhance the penalty for certain physical attacks against law enforcement officers that involve a deadly weapon or result in great bodily harm has passed out of the New Mexico House of Representatives.
House Bill 155 won the bipartisan backing of all 61 members who were on the floor Friday when the vote was taken. Nine others were absent.
“There was no debate, no opposition to it. I was all ready for it and they just passed it,” state Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, said Monday.
Should it pass the Senate and be signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, House Bill 155 will make, in the wording of the bill, the offense of aggravated battery upon a peace officer, great bodily harm, or with a deadly weapon, in a manner where great bodily harm is inflicted, a second-degree felony. It is currently a lesser third-degree felony. The change would boost the penalty for aggravated battery, great bodily harm, from three years in prison and a possible $5,000 fine, to nine years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.
Bills that raise penalties and increase prison time have typically provoked opposition in the Legislature, where opponents frequently say research shows that the likelihood of getting caught and swifter prosecutions, not longer sentences, are effective deterrents against crime.
Reeb, herself a prosecutor and former district attorney for the 9th Judicial District, argued during committee hearings on the proposal that the current state law needed to be changed. Under current law, the penalty for committing such an act against a law enforcement officer is the same as it is for someone who attacks someone who is not in law enforcement.
She added that the current statute also does not align with other parts of state law, for example, shooting at an officer and missing them is a second-degree felony, which brings with it a greater penalty than the third-degree felony one would receive for shooting and injuring an officer.
“So it didn't fit and everybody, I assume, just knew that,” Reeb said.
According to the Legislature's website, the bill next heads to committees in the New Mexico Senate for further consideration.
