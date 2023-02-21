Andrea Reeb mug

State Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis. 

 Submitted Photo

Legislation to enhance the penalty for certain physical attacks against law enforcement officers that involve a deadly weapon or result in great bodily harm has passed out of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

House Bill 155 won the bipartisan backing of all 61 members who were on the floor Friday when the vote was taken. Nine others were absent.