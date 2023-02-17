Hobson Road flooding

Funding for two flood control projects in the area is being considered by state legislators. Flooding of West Hobson Rd. in front of the New Mexico National Guard Armory is seen in this June 2021 photo.

 Daily Record File Photo

Two flood prevention projects for the area are being considered by the state Legislature, one directed by the city of Roswell and the other at a private ranch that involves matching funds from the Chaves County Flood Commission.

The city project for $9.6 million for Hobson Road improvements has received preliminary approval from the New Mexico Finance Authority. The Finance Authority is seeking authorization this year for 59 projects totaling $38.7 million.