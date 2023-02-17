Two flood prevention projects for the area are being considered by the state Legislature, one directed by the city of Roswell and the other at a private ranch that involves matching funds from the Chaves County Flood Commission.
The city project for $9.6 million for Hobson Road improvements has received preliminary approval from the New Mexico Finance Authority. The Finance Authority is seeking authorization this year for 59 projects totaling $38.7 million.
“In this instance, we already have gone through an application process,” said Marquita Russel, CEO of the Finance Authority, during a Thursday Senate Conservation Committee meeting. “We have vetted all of these. They are all qualified projects.”
Russel added that this year, because of the amount of money available from severance tax revenues, the Finance Authority has approved all qualified projects for funding. She said that final approvals are underway to ensure that the projects have the needed permits and water rights.
The Conservation Committee voted 7-0 to give SB 314 a “do pass” recommendation. The bill is scheduled to be heard next by the Senate Finance Committee.
Most Water Project Fund allocations are combinations of grants and loans, said Michael Vonderheide, managing director of public programs for the Finance Authority. Final decisions about the amount of grants and loans for projects will be made in April or May.
Roswell City Engineer Louis Najar said he isn't sure that the city will get the full $9.6 million this year, but said the city is asking for $602,000 for engineering design and $3 million each for three phases of construction.
Both Chaves County and the city of Roswell have undertaken construction projects over the past years to improve various portions of Hobson Rd., a heavily traveled road used by trucks, agricultural equipment and passenger cars and vehicles. Najar said the project was identified as needed by a 2000 South Roswell flood and drainage management study.
“I am focusing this application on Hobson Rd. only,” he said, adding that the improvements are for a stretch from Nevada Ave. heading east to U.S. 285.
Najar said that the 2021 flood events were recent examples of how badly flooded that portion of Hobson Rd. can become. “This would hopefully alleviate some of that,” he said. The stretch of Hobson Rd. fronts the Roswell Air Center and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, with floods affecting a significant number of businesses and residents.
The Chaves County Flood Commission appropriation of $500,000 in Senate Bill 349 would be used to reduce the cost that the flood commission will pay as its share of a large U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP) grant. The grant is for a soil erosion abatement and flood prevention project on the Corn Ranch in the Eden Valley area about 10 miles north of the U.S. 70 overpass. The Flood Commission is the sponsor of the Macho Draw grant and Chaves County is the fiscal agent.
“This benefits private industry as well as has environmental implications,” said Brian Houghtalin, the Chaves County Flood Commission superintendent.
The original grant in fall 2022 by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services was for $585,000, but Houghtalin said that another flood event occurred afterward, with remediation and repair costs expected to increase significantly. The Flood Commission will pay contractors for the work, with the grant reimbursing 75% of qualified expenditures, Houghtalin said. The $500,000 state appropriation would be used to reduce the amount of money the county spends.
According to earlier Flood Commission comments about the project, floods have heavily damaged the Corn Ranch sheep feed lots and caused soil erosion and damage to the Macho Draw channel. SB 349 said the current project will focus on repairing the banks and the bottom of the channel to prevent further damage to the ranch and the water systems. The area is considered a “sub-watershed” of the Pecos River, running about 2,847 miles from the Corona area, past Macho Draw and Cowboy Draw, to south Roswell. A Natural Resources Conservation Service state specialist has to declare a watershed emergency for a project to be approved for the EWPP grant.
The Macho Draw Channel Repair bill sponsored by Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales) has been assigned to the Senate Conservation Committee.
