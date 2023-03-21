State legislators have voted to give Chaves County and municipalities, schools and a water district in the area $23.72 million in capital outlay funding, although Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham still must make her decisions about whether to approve the allocations.
Funding for the area also could be coming from budget bills that have passed the Legislature, subject to the governor's approval, as well as from the capital outlay projects given to statewide departments and agencies that could use the money for projects in the local area.
Thirty capital outlay awards were made for Chaves County entities, and one for a state project in Chaves County. They are part of the overall $1.23 billion in capital outlay approved throughout the state when legislators passed House Bill 505 by a 41-26 vote of state representatives and a 27-13 vote of senators. HB 505 was sponsored by Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo).
The Chaves County government has been given six awards for a total of $3.08 million: $900,000 for improvements to East Pine Lodge Road from Old Clovis Highway to Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge; $800,000 to continue efforts to replace windows in the downtown historic Chaves County Courthouse; $885,000 for improvement and renovations for facilities for the Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center, the area's emergency dispatch center; $190,000 for renovations to the parking lot of the St. Mary's Complex office building at 1600 S.E. Main St. owned by the county; $150,000 for renovations to Suite D of that office complex; and $150,000 for a public health facility, a new building planned for South Garden Avenue and East Hobbs Street.
The town of Dexter received two allocations for a total of $1.53 million: $1.4 million to buy land and water rights and $130,000 for police vehicles.
Six funding awards were given to Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell for $2.19 million. Those include $1.25 million for walkway and driveway improvements; $350,000 for equipment and enhancements for integrated technology; $200,000 for a mobile science lab and outreach center; $163,000 for sewer infrastructure improvements; $150,000 for equipment for technical education programs; and $75,000 for solar-powered outdoor workstations for students.
Fambrough Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association, based in Hagerman, has received $235,000 for water line repairs and improvements.
The town of Hagerman has received $1 million: $500,000 for ambulance purchases and $500,000 for water and wastewater improvements.
The town of Lake Arthur has been allocated three awards for $600,000, while Lake Arthur Municipal Schools was given $375,000 for two projects. For the town, $300,000 was given for cemetery improvements, $250,000 for water and wastewater improvements, and $50,000 for the purchase of a tractor-mower. Lake Arthur schools has received $225,000 for repairs to the middle school roof and $150,000 for high school bathroom improvements.
Three funding awards were given to New Mexico Military Institute: $5 million to continue its efforts to renovate the bathrooms, or sink rooms, in the cadet barracks; $500,000 for security enhancements and perimeter fencing; and $120,000 to construct a new flagpole.
Legislators voted for five awards totaling $3.6 million to the city of Roswell: $2 million to expand the airport terminal building; $800,000 for storm drain improvements for Brasher Road; $300,000 for street improvements; $300,000 for water line improvements and water valve replacements; and $200,000 for the all-inclusive park planned near the Cielo Grande Recreation Area.
In addition, the state's General Services Department was allocated $5.5 million to purchase land and design, build and equip a structure to house human services and health services provided by state agencies.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
