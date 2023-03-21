20230321-PVRCC-Best.jpg

State legislators have voted to provide $885,000 in capital outlay funding for renovations for the Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center, which is still  subject to the governor's approval or changes. PVRCC Director Teri Best is seen in this March 2022 photo.

 Daily Record File Photo

State legislators have voted to give Chaves County and municipalities, schools and a water district in the area $23.72 million in capital outlay funding, although Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham still must make her decisions about whether to approve the allocations.

Funding for the area also could be coming from budget bills that have passed the Legislature, subject to the governor's approval, as well as from the capital outlay projects given to statewide departments and agencies that could use the money for projects in the local area.