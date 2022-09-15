Virus Outbreak New Mexico

AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio

In this file photo, State Health and Human Services Secretary David Scrase looks at an N-95 mask on Feb. 17 in Santa Fe. Scrase on Thursday discussed wastewater monitoring for the virus that causes COVID-19.

 Cedar Attanasio

Roswell is one of 11 New Mexico municipalities whose wastewater is being analyzed to monitor the virus that causes COVID-19. The state’s top physician said Thursday he hopes eventually the systems can be monitored for other diseases as an early warning system.

Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, discussed wastewater monitoring in a monthly livestreamed press update Thursday. He and other state health officials also discussed the rollout of the omicron vaccine for the state’s elderly and gave updates on monkeypox, polio and West Nile Virus.