Roswell is one of 11 New Mexico municipalities whose wastewater is being analyzed to monitor the virus that causes COVID-19. The state’s top physician said Thursday he hopes eventually the systems can be monitored for other diseases as an early warning system.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, discussed wastewater monitoring in a monthly livestreamed press update Thursday. He and other state health officials also discussed the rollout of the omicron vaccine for the state’s elderly and gave updates on monkeypox, polio and West Nile Virus.
This week is the first week the wastewater reports have been posted to the New Mexico Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 epidemiology reports, although the graph for Roswell shows data starting on June 28. Rio Rancho and three sites in Doña Ana County have the longest datasets, starting in May, while other cities show data starting in July and August.
Farmington, Gallup, Clovis, Alamogordo, Silver City and Deming are the other communities that are voluntarily sending samples to the state lab.
Nationally, wastewater surveillance has been in use since September 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends wastewater monitoring should be used with other data but said that it can detect small changes in the community level of the virus as an early indicator for communities. More than 1,000 sites in the country are being sampled, according to the CDC website.
Scrase acknowledged it’s early in the process for New Mexico but he could see its potential.
“It’s too early to draw conclusions and our data scientists are educating us,” he said.
“The thing I wanted to say I’m excited about is not setting up wastewater testing for COVID right now but it’s the idea that we can test for polio and other viral infections, influenza and other things, to get, we hope, an early warning of impending outbreaks,” he said.
As an example, he showed the line graph for Rio Rancho, where an increase in the virus in wastewater was detected in May, about two weeks before the average number of county-level cases per day began a sharp rise.
However, the amount of virus in Rio Rancho’s wastewater continued to be high through August and early September even as the average number of cases began to decline.
“I don’t have an answer for that,” he said. “Today, we did talk about the fact the COVID particles will persist in the GI tract for a longer period of time than the active infection. And so we’re still learning,” he said.
The graph for Roswell is also not as conclusive, showing a peak of average county-level cases per day on July 10 while the wastewater samples were low. The wastewater samples peaked on July 18 as cases were on a decline.
In recent weeks, the wastewater samples from Roswell showed an increase of the virus from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27 and leveled off through Aug. 31, but the average number of cases declined in that time from about 20 cases per day to fewer than 10.
Scrase also discussed the new COVID-19 booster shot that is specific to the omicron variant. He said the CDC and Food and Drug Administration now recommend that booster over the Pfizer and Moderna boosters that were available earlier in the pandemic. He said that is an indication that the country is moving toward a more seasonal vaccine for COVID-19 similar to the flu but he said he is not ready to say we are there yet.
“People are saying COVID is seasonal, but it’s not seasonal like flu is seasonal yet. We’re in transition,” he said.
He said people should get the omicron booster 60 days after their last booster. Anyone who has recently had COVID-19 might be able to wait longer, however, he said.
“There is some evidence that if you just had COVID, like in the past couple of weeks, you might not want to get the booster right away even though you’re less than 60 days. There may be some added immunity by waiting 45 to 90 days was what one study said. We’re waiting for more data on that,” he said.
The state has received 35,000 doses of the omicron booster and has given 7,324 to date, Scrase said.
Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, New Mexico secretary of aging and long term services, said beginning next week, the state will roll out vaccine clinics for older New Mexicans. She said she expects it will take about six weeks to get to the 236 assisted living facilities, 67 nursing homes and 200 senior centers across the state, with the initial focus on rural and remote areas. Flu vaccines will be offered at the same time.
Older New Mexicans do not have to be a member of a senior center or live in a facility to get the shot, she said. Those interested can call 800-432-2080 to get more information on where the clinics will be or to schedule a booster.
In its daily update, NMDOH reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 615,405 since March 2020. Eighty-one people were hospitalized for COVID-19 with six on ventilators. There were 12 deaths reported for a total of 8,509 since March 2020. There were 5,309 tests.
Chaves County remains classified as having a high rate of community transmission with 116 cases and a test positivity rate of 12.2% reported between Aug. 30 and Sept. 12, according to NMDOH. Twenty-two counties also have a high rate of transmission. Eight counties are classified with substantial transmission and four at moderate transmission.
The CDC reported that as of Tuesday, Chaves County had 61 cases in the previous seven days with a rate of 94.41 cases per 100,000 people in that time. Test positivity was 7.73%. There were four new hospital admissions the previous week, with COVID-19 patients using 2.3% of inpatient beds and 6.7% of ICU beds.
Chaves County has had a total of 23,713 cases and 355 deaths since March 2020, according to NMDOH.
Dr. Laura Parajón, deputy DOH secretary and acting state epidemiologist, gave the update on monkeypox, polio and West Nile virus.
New Mexico now has a reported 33 cases of monkeypox, up from 10 at the time of the August press conference. The virus is related to smallpox but usually does not cause serious illness, she said.
The majority of cases, 22, have been in Bernalillo County and most have been in non-Hispanic white males age 20 to 30.
The state has given 1,749 first doses of the monkeypox vaccine and 179 second doses. Only one person has been hospitalized and there have been no deaths.
The virus is spread through close physical contact. The vaccine is limited to those who have the virus, have been exposed to it or are at high risk. The NMDOH hotline, 800-432-2028, offers a risk assessment to determine if someone needs the vaccine.
Polio has been identified as circulating in the U.S. according to the CDC, but has not yet been detected in New Mexico, Parajón said. But she encouraged anyone who has not had the vaccine to get it, no matter their age.
“We thought we had mostly eradicated it in the United States, but if we’re not vaccinated, polio, which mostly affects children, can cause one out of 200 children to actually become paralyzed,” she said.
“We don’t want to have kids become paralyzed for a disease that we can actually prevent,” she said.
New Mexico ranks seventh in the country for vaccination against polio, she said, but childhood vaccinations did see a drop during the pandemic.
Counties that have a 60% or lower rate of children 6 years old being fully vaccinated have a higher chance of seeing the disease, she said.
In Chaves County, 81% of 6-year-olds have been fully vaccinated, according to data Parajón showed. That’s the highest in southeast New Mexico, with other counties in the region at 76% or above. Only Mora, Cibola and Rio Arriba counties have higher rates across the state.
Four cases of West Nile virus — three in humans in northern New Mexico and one animal case in southwest New Mexico — have been reported, she said. The virus is spread by mosquitos, so the best prevention is to protect yourself from bites, Parajón said. That includes using mosquito repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outside. Draining anything that holds water such as buckets or pet bowls twice a week can help keep mosquito populations down, she said.
Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and skin rash.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
