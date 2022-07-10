The city of Roswell is due to receive a second round of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds soon, according to information from the Local Government Division of the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.
Donnie Quintana, the Local Government Division bureau director, said the second tranche of coronavirus-related recovery funding will be disbursed soon, a year after the first allocations of money were delivered to New Mexico municipalities.
In July 2021, about 100 non-entitlement units of municipal governments in New Mexico — generally defined by the federal government as cities, villages or towns with populations of less than 50,000 — received a little more than $63 million in federal relief funding. An equal amount is now due to be dispersed.
The city of Roswell received $5.88 million last year and is expected to receive the same amount this month.
Dexter and Hagerman are slated to receive their second payments of $151,307 each. Lake Arthur is to receive a second payment of $50,436.
According to the U.S. Treasury website, the funds can be used to help the public sector recover from lost revenues during the pandemic, to support essential workers, to provide for public health, to assist small business recovery or for water, wastewater, storm water or broadband projects.
Counties nationwide received $65.1 billion of their own funding under ARPA, with Chaves County allocated $12.55 million.
New Mexico is also in line to receive about $3.5 billion to $3.8 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) sometime this year. Quintana said the federal government is holding the money right now as it determines which agencies or departments will provide oversight of funding distributions.
The state also has allocated about $1.2 billion from ARPA funding to various state departments. About 60% of funds are given to departments by determination of the state Legislature. But another 40% is non-discretionary funding that will be available to local governments, special districts or other governmental agencies that apply for grants, with the Department of Finance and Administration notifying entities about the funding opportunities.
In addition, Quintana said, many local governments as well as special government units or nonprofits that have received about $4 billion in state capital outlay awards from the state Legislature will receive their money soon if their projects are ready, as the severance tax bonds were sold in July. A second sale will occur in December or January.
Quintana said that local governments awarded funding from any of these programs will have to do their part to ensure that the funds are expended appropriately, and he said state legislators should be contacted if problems occur regarding projects, equipment purchases or funding expenditures.
“With all that money currently on the street, if you will, it is going to take tenacity,” Quintana said. “It is going to take acquisition — the procurement of that money. It takes project management for anything other than what I call a 'one and done,' which means it may be a purchase of equipment, which means it is a one-time transaction and it is done.”
Quintana provided the information to board members and staff of the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments during a Friday morning remote meeting.
He said the Local Government Division is aware that many of the smaller municipalities that have great need of funding also sometimes have the least amount of staff and expertise to obtain it or oversee the projects.
The Local Government Division has hired additional staff to help counties and municipalities with grant writing and provide technical assistance, and it is working on a survey of local governments in the state to see what kind of grant writing, project management or technical expertise already exists and how some governments can lend assistance to others.
The Local Government Division also plans to develop a funding matrix that will inform local entities about where they can look for funding for various types of projects.
Dora Batista, executive director of the regional Economic Development District, said that district employees and consultants often provide assistance with grant coordination, procurement, technical advising and service as a fiscal agent to disburse funds.
The group is using about $120,000 it has received this fiscal year from the New Mexico Legislature to pay two contractors to assist its member governments and tribal units with grant writing, technical assistance and capacity-building. The district assists in obtaining capital outlay awards, federal Community Development Block Grants, Economic Development Agency grants or other funding.
