State and federal funding has been made available to construct safe wildlife crossings and corridors in New Mexico, with work on the first of 11 multi-phase priority projects underway, according to a New Mexico Department of Transportation analyst.
“We are hoping to finalize a scoping report in May” on a project on U.S. 550, north of Cuba, said James Hirsch, environmental analyst and wildlife coordinator. He also was a member of the team that developed the state's Wildlife Corridors Action Plan started in 2019.
“From that scoping report, we will go to design, which will take another year or so, maybe less. I would say that maybe construction of some crossing structures can occur in 2024, 2025, somewhere in that range,” Hirsch said.
The U.S. 550 project — intended to reduce vehicle collisions with mule deer, elk and black bears especially — ranked fifth on the action plan's list of wildlife-vehicle collision hotspots, as measured by collisions per mile on an annual basis. Yet it is the first project due to its “constructability” and the fact that it is surrounded by a lot of public lands, Hirsch said.
“We don't want to spend money on a structure that down the road is not as effective because of adjacent development on adjacent lands,” he said.
State officials have recommended many different structures along 17 miles of the hotspot, including bridges, overpasses, culverts, fencing and animal guards. Total costs were estimated in the state plan at $45 million. Using federal valuations, wildlife-vehicle accidents in the area cost more than $6.3 million from 2009 to 2018.
The 11 priority projects include five wildlife-vehicle collision diversions and six wildlife corridor projects to be constructed over the next decade or so. Their purposes are twofold: to keep wildlife connected with their habitats rather than separated from each other or their ecosystems by roads or other infrastructure, and to reduce vehicle collisions with animals, which cost not only human and animal lives, but result in an estimated $20 million a year to the state in terms of property damage, emergency response and health care expenses, using Federal Highway Administration valuations.
According to the Wildlife Corridors Action Plan, New Mexico had 861 vehicle-wildlife collisions a year from 2002-2018 for the six animals of most concern: deer, black bears, pronghorn sheep, bighorn sheep, elks and cougars. Total animal-vehicle collisions in the state each year are estimated at about 1,200.
On March 23, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Wildlife Corridors Fund Act to provide $5 million starting in July to help implement the state action plan. The state Transportation Department and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish oversaw the development of the plan.
Hirsch said the $5 million in state funding is expected to be used for matching funds to apply for larger funding opportunities, including the $350 million to be made available in grants over five years to U.S. states, territories and tribal governments through the federal Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program. That program is administered by the Federal Highway Administration with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Our hope within the New Mexico DOT is to leverage our state funds, including the funds provided by the Wildlife Corridors Fund, … to apply for these other funds provided by the Federal Highway Administration,” Hirsch said.
Some of the top five priority wildlife-vehicle collision projects are in southeastern New Mexico, including two on U.S. 70. The five-mile “hotspot” on U.S. 70 near Bent, west of Mescalero tribal lands, ranked No. 1 for wildlife-vehicle collisions per mile on annual basis. Elk was the species involved in 80% of the 100 accidents reported from 2009-2018, with federal estimates of costs of about $4 million. If all 11 structures or infrastructure projects recommended are completed, the cost would be $28 million.
Ranked No. 6 on the collision hotspot list is a 34-mile stretch on U.S. 70 near Ruidoso and involving State Roads 48, 220, 532 and 37. Mule deer, elk and black bears are the primary animals involved in crashes. If all 23 infrastructure projects such as bridges, overpasses, escapes ramps and fencing are completed, the cost would be about $30.7 million. The federal estimate of costs of accidents from 2009 to 2018 was $8.8 million.
Hirsch called both of the U.S. 70 areas challenging in terms of creating effective road crossing or diversion structures. The one near Ruidoso presents problems due to roads being near residential and developed areas, he said, while the one near Bent involves a lot of privately owned land.
Hirsch added that the cost estimates in the action plan are likely significantly underestimated for 2023 and said that the plan underlying the recommended projects will be updated every five to 10 years.
He also said that the public will be encouraged to be involved as the state implements the plan's recommendations.
“Given that we will be using federal money for these projects, we will have to have public meetings” as projects get underway, he said. “We had public meetings when we were developing the plan, but we also will have public meetings when it comes to actually putting shovels in the ground.”
