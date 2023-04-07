Mule deer

Mule deer are involved in more than 60% of accidents in the Ruidoso area where one of the state's top wildlife-vehicle collision "hotspots" has been identified.

 U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/Public Domain Photo

State and federal funding has been made available to construct safe wildlife crossings and corridors in New Mexico, with work on the first of 11 multi-phase priority projects underway, according to a New Mexico Department of Transportation analyst.

“We are hoping to finalize a scoping report in May” on a project on U.S. 550, north of Cuba, said James Hirsch, environmental analyst and wildlife coordinator. He also was a member of the team that developed the state's Wildlife Corridors Action Plan started in 2019.