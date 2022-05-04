The New Mexico Tourism Department has received some new funding from state legislators and wants area businesses and government representatives to be thinking about how those grants and other department offerings might be used to bring more visitors to Roswell and surrounding communities.
A city of Roswell administrator said that the city already has received quite a bit of state funding and plans to ask for more to expand the Roswell Visitors Center and support the 2023 UFO Festival.
Deputy Cabinet Secretary Antoinette Vigil and several other officials with the state Tourism Department held a “New Mexico True Tour” stop at the Roswell Convention Center Tuesday afternoon.
They already have visited Silver City and Truth or Consequences, will head to Carlsbad next and plan a visit later in the month to Las Cruces, Alamogordo and Ruidoso.
Following the panel presentation at the Roswell Convention Center, Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings said she expected to lead Tourism Department staff on the annual tour of the city and its attractions, this year to include the Convention Center, the Roswell Museum, the Visitors Center, the downtown business district and two tourism businesses they chose to visit: the Roswell UFO Space Walk and SpacePort Roswell.
After the meeting, Vigil said she wanted attendees to learn how to “link, align and leverage” with department initiatives and to be introduced to new programs, including new funding opportunities.
“The fiscal year is kind of always the start of a whole new budgetary cycle, so we want to be sure that communities understand how we ‘on earth’ can help their tourism business,” she said.
The Tourism Department’s budget has increased by $12.3 million to $29 million for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
Grants and other financial support for communities and organizations include programs to help pay for training of hospitality workers, to help lodging business bring in revenues if they take in dislocated people, to clean up or beautify areas, to support tourism venues or projects in rural areas and to fund tourism-related infrastructure projects.
Just launched with state funding on April 18, according to Lancing Adams, tourism development director, is the event growth and sustainability program that has three components.
“We know that events were really impacted by the pandemic,” Adams said. “And we are really trying to support and empower communities and communities’ supporters through targeted investments to seek some of these funds to get some of these events going and allow them grow and sustain their success.”
The components include up to $5,000 for technical assistance for accelerator projects to build toward event launches, sponsorships for existing events of up to $50,000 and cooperative marketing funds that provide up to $10,000.
Other initiatives of the department that do feature Chaves County and could be utilized to do more, according to department officials, include social media promotions, billboard and airport advertising, the newmexico.org tourism website and its online merchants feature, New Mexico Magazine, media pitches for national press coverage and the New Mexico True certified branding effort and marketing efforts for products made in the state.
Jennings said that the city of Roswell received about $46,000 from the department for the current fiscal year for the co-funded and co-branding marketing program and has its applications in for the next year. This current year, the money paid for advertising in various publications and in airports. Next year, the city wants to use the money for several things, including developing its presence among social media influencers and website development.
The city also has applied with the department for matching funds to expand the Visitors Center. Jennings said the city already has allocated $300,000 for the project and chosen a contractor.
“I think it is one of our greatest assets that we have to help support our small businesses and restaurants,” Jennings said. “That is what our Visitors Center does. We push those visitors that come in there to different areas of our communities — and especially with our new app we just launched, that is our main job, to get those visitors here and disburse them out.”
The city also has received $9,000 for the 2022 UFO Festival for internet and social media advertising and plans to apply for the newly launched event growth and sustainability funding for the 2023 festival.
Molly Boyles, vice president of the board for MainStreet Roswell, said that she was interested in hearing about the process for products to become part of the New Mexico True certified program, which makes them eligible for inclusion in state-developed advertising and marketing efforts.
Bryce Turner, Creative Director with the marketing division, said that about 500 businesses in the state participate now.
“We know that you have a lot of great products down here, whether that is pecans, pistachios, wineries, breweries,” Turner said, “any kind of made-in-New Mexico product is welcome to join this program.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.