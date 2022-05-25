The New Mexico Department of Transportation is developing a plan to use $38.39 million in federal funds during the next five years to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations along interstates.
New Mexico has about 132 electric charging stations now that provide public access, said Jerry P. Valdez, executive director of public projects for the state Transportation Department.
A state map indicates that one in Chaves County is located at the Roswell Honda facility on West Second Street.
States are required to submit reports for future plans by August to a U.S. Department of Transportation group administering the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. That program is allocating $4.16 billion in funds and wants states to establish 500,000 electric vehicle chargers nationwide by 2030.
“The NMDOT is committed to this project as our nation is transitioning and adopting electric vehicles to change the future of transportation through clean energy projects,” Valdez said. “With increased adoption of electronic vehicles, the state of New Mexico stands to reap significant air quality benefits along with other economic benefits.”
Valdez said that New Mexico’s allocation of federal funds is ensured to be at least 95% of what it paid to the federal Highway Trust Fund for the most recent fiscal year but is also based on other factors, such as the ratio of the state’s total lane miles of highways receiving federal funds to the national total; the ratio of the state’s vehicle miles on federal-aid highways to the total; and the ratio of the state’s tax payments to the Highway Trust Fund to the national total.
According to Valdez, the NEVI Program requires the state, unless exceptions are granted, to plan for installing a charging station or structure every 50 miles along the state’s portion of the interstate highway system, with those stations or structures located within 1 mile of the interstate. He also said that the New Mexico Department of Transportation will ensure that each station will have a minimum 600 kilowatts of power and will be capable of providing a minimum of 150 kilowatts per port at four ports simultaneously.
Valdez said that the state is able to contract with private entities to build or operate the stations.
“States can own or lease EV charging infrastructure and will have a hybrid approach based on geographic and energy capacity needs,” he said.
While the charging sites will be publicly accessible, users will have to pay for for the electricity they use, with electric providers and the state of New Mexico deciding on the rates.
The state Transportation Department is working now to speak with the stakeholders — such as representatives with electric utilities, charging station installers and advocacy groups — as well as the general public.
The public can participate in one of the webinars the department is hosting for each of its six districts. The one for District 2, which involves Roswell and the surrounding area, is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. Information on the links is available at www.dot.nm.gov.
Valdez said the public can help address factors such as equity, inclusion and equality. He also said that the bipartisan infrastructure law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, has $2.5 billion for a discretionary grant program that can be used by various governmental entities to establish charging and fueling sites outside of the interstates. He said that community funding will prioritize rural areas, low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and areas with high ratios of multi-unit dwellings or low ratios of private parking.
