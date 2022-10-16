The New Mexico Economic Development Department has received $74.4 million in federal money that it will use for two different purposes to assist small businesses over the next 10 years, with the goal to "promote equity, catalyze private investment and fuel economic growth and good jobs."

The EDD announced Thursday that it was notified Tuesday about the funding from the U.S. Treasury Department. The American Rescue Plan Act signed in March 2021 was the mechanism to fund the State Small Business Credit Initiative.