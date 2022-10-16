The New Mexico Economic Development Department has received $74.4 million in federal money that it will use for two different purposes to assist small businesses over the next 10 years, with the goal to "promote equity, catalyze private investment and fuel economic growth and good jobs."
The EDD announced Thursday that it was notified Tuesday about the funding from the U.S. Treasury Department. The American Rescue Plan Act signed in March 2021 was the mechanism to fund the State Small Business Credit Initiative.
According to a federal fact sheet, the $10 billion initiative also is intended to provide technical assistance to businesses receiving funding.
The EDD indicated in a news release that New Mexico will use the funding for the Collateral Assistance Program (CAP) and to invest in various venture capital and equity funds that will provide money to businesses.
The CAP program is expected to be running within 90 days, according to the EDD. The program will receive $9 million to help small businesses qualify for commercial loans by providing additional collateral.
The state will provide about $64 million to the venture capital and equity funds over 10 years as the state meets federal benchmarks. Businesses will apply for money with the funds directly.
Information about the EDD programs for fund managers and businesses is available on the EDD website at EDD.NewMexico.gov/ssbci.
According to a Congressional Research Service report issued in July, the original State Small Business Credit Initiative was launched by the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010. It was funded with $1.5 billion and ran until 2017.
Fifty-seven entities participated, including 47 states, several U.S. territories and several consortiums of municipalities. The U.S. Treasury indicated that the funding supported 21,000 loans and investments totaling $10.7 billion, with 80% going to businesses with 10 or fewer full-time employees.
According to the Congressional Research Service, small business owners reported to the Treasury Department that the funding helped them create 79,193 jobs and retain 161,476 jobs.