A longtime university baseball coach and a college senior have been confirmed to the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents.

Raymond Joseph Birmingham Jr., a retired University of New Mexico head baseball coach, was confirmed unanimously by the New Mexico Senate on Monday, while Logan O'Brien, who is earning his bachelor's degree in chemistry and criminal justice at ENMU, was confirmed by a 30-0 vote on Sunday. They were nominated by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.