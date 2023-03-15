A longtime university baseball coach and a college senior have been confirmed to the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents.
Raymond Joseph Birmingham Jr., a retired University of New Mexico head baseball coach, was confirmed unanimously by the New Mexico Senate on Monday, while Logan O'Brien, who is earning his bachelor's degree in chemistry and criminal justice at ENMU, was confirmed by a 30-0 vote on Sunday. They were nominated by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Ray Birmingham, “Coach B,” is a New Mexico native who spent 43 years as an educator and basketball and baseball coach for high schools and colleges and universities in the state, with teams earning regional, state and national championships. He retired in 2021 as the UNM head baseball coach after 14 years in the position. He led the team to seven top 10 finishes in batting average, and his athletes had a 95% graduation rate, according to information from the New Mexico Governor's Office. He also worked to raise $5.7 million for UNM's baseball facility.
Prior to his work with UNM, he was director of public relations and baseball coach at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs and served as a professor of physical education and a baseball coach at New Mexico Junior College. He also has coached U.S. athletes in Asia, Europe, South America and Cuba.
He has served on numerous boards and committees and was named by a state newspaper as one of New Mexico's “top ambassadors,” according to an ENMU news release.
Several senators spoke in favor of Birmingham's nomination, citing his close work with legislators in past years as well as his “storied history” in athletics and youth development.
“He has done a phenomenal job of teaching so many young people in every aspect of his life,” said Sen. Michael Padilla (D-Bernalillo County), who sponsored his nomination.
Birmingham earned an associate's degree from New Mexico Junior College, a bachelor's degree in education from New Mexico State University and a master's degree in education administration from the University of the Southwest.
Logan O'Brien of Rio Rancho expects to graduate in May with his bachelor's degree and plans to continue his education to earn a master's degree in communication.
He told legislators that he is “passionate about bringing ENMU into the future” and believes all institutions and people must evolve.
“I would like to believe that I have uniquely experienced many different aspects of the higher education field that has given me not only many connections in the field and the university, but also many insights of all the possibilities and all the hold up in the progression throughout higher education,” he said.
A graduate of Rio Rancho High School, he has received scholarships for academic excellence while at ENMU, has made the Dean's list and is a member of an academic honor society. He also has been involved in many student and university activities, including the Forensic Science Society, the ENMU Justice League and various gaming, virtual reality and artificial intelligence groups.
“He is one of those leaders that you get in schools who is truly a great student,” said Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales), the sponsor of the nomination. Ingle also commended him for the breadth of his extracurricular activities.
The terms were effective upon confirmation and they will join a five-member board. Birmingham is due to serve until Dec. 31, 2028. As a student regent, O'Brien has a two-year term until Dec. 31, 2024.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
