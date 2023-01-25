Both Bradford Christmas and Cedric Page will continue to serve on the New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, at least for the time being.
On Tuesday afternoon, the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered a dismissal of a writ filed by the NMMI Board of Regents that would have removed Page as a regent, and Christmas has said that he will continue to serve until a new regent is confirmed to replace him, even though his term was scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
Christmas was appointed to his current term by then-Gov. Susana Martinez in 2017, with New Mexico Senate confirmation Jan. 17 of that year. Three documents provided by the state following a public records request show that the appointment was to conclude by the end of 2022.
“I actually thought I had another year and so did the school, but we discovered not,” Christmas said. “I have been there a long time. I filled out another regent's term before I came on, so I have about seven years in my current tenure.”
A NMMI graduate, U.S. Army veteran and a northern New Mexico rancher and businessman, Christmas said he thinks he has done some good in the past years that have seen $100 million in capital projects, among other achievements, and voices strong support of Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent.
Nora Sackett, a spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan, said that the “appointment and confirmation is ongoing” regarding the NMMI Board of Regents. Action is expected during the current legislative session, which runs until March 18. Sackett said appointed officials such as regents normally serve until resignations occur or until new appointments are confirmed.
“That is just standard procedure,” Christmas agreed, adding, “Once that person is confirmed, then I will go on to other things and I am fine with that. I did not look at this board position as a new career.”
The regents are planning to hold a meeting in-person and online Thursday afternoon in Santa Fe and also intend to host a social gathering with legislators as officials with the military high school and junior college discuss the school's funding and policy needs with lawmakers.
Christmas said that, as current board president, he will chair the meeting. However, new officers are scheduled to be chosen during the meeting, at which point Christmas said he expects to step down as president.
The regents have been experiencing internal strife since summer. Page and Christina Montoya disapproved of the way an internal auditor position was filled during a July meeting, and they have yet to vote to approve the 2022-23 internal audit work plan, with another vote expected Thursday. Christmas, John Garcia and Alan Edmonson Jr. generally have voted together and in opposition to Page and Montoya on these issues.
During a Sept. 29 meeting, Christmas, Garcia and Edmonson also voted to move forward with the legal process to remove Page, a retired professor emeritus and executive director of the University of New Mexico at Los Alamos. They alleged his behavior in regard to questioning an Inspection of Public Records Act about his former employment made by Grizzle ran counter to law and that Page's remarks during the same meeting about an evaluation of Grizzle's performance were meant to intimidate, violating state law and personnel regulations. They also said that Page had not responded to efforts to resolve the matter.
Page chose not to resign, which led NMMI to file the writ with the New Mexico Supreme Court in October. Page and his legal team had argued in legal briefs that only the New Mexico State Supreme Court had the authority to remove him. He also wrote in a memo to regents and other state officials that he would consider any attempts to prevent him from voting or acting as a regent unless he was removed by the court to be illegal. The New Mexico Attorney General's Office issued a Nov. 14 opinion supporting the view that Page could not be barred from voting or participating as a regent unless the Supreme Court removed him from the position.
Christmas said Tuesday that NMMI expects Page to attend the Thursday meeting in person, but that was not confirmed by Page or his lawyers, who chose not to comment on the case or other issues. Page was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019, with his term due to run until Dec. 31. 2024. The Supreme Court's dismissal order did not provide any reasons for its decision, but it was made without prejudice, meaning it is possible for the matter to be filed again.
The lawyers representing the NMMI Board of Regents also said no comment would be made about the court case.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.