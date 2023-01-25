20230125-NMMIBoR.jpg

Bradford Christmas, second from left, and Cedric Page, right, attend an April 2019 NMMI Board of Regents meeting on the NMMI campus. Also in the photo are NMMI President and Superintendent Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, left; former regent Timothy Paul, third from left; former regent Barbara Trent, third from right; and current regent John Garcia, second from right. The woman and man in the middle were representatives of the state of Sinola, Mexico. They are Carolina Castro and Jesus Rosas.

 Daily Record File Photo

Both Bradford Christmas and Cedric Page will continue to serve on the New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, at least for the time being.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered a dismissal of a writ filed by the NMMI Board of Regents that would have removed Page as a regent, and Christmas has said that he will continue to serve until a new regent is confirmed to replace him, even though his term was scheduled to end on Dec. 31.