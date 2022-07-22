The New Mexico Supreme Court has agreed that a former Roswell resident can receive a new trial regarding a 2012 fatal shooting here.
The Supreme Court issued its decision Thursday, which upholds the ruling of a New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court while reversing the order by the state Court of Appeals.
The Supreme Court found that DNA tests obtained after the 2013 conviction of Gregory Marvin Hobbs, now 32, were exculpatory and likely would have resulted in a different verdict had they been available for the jury to consider during the original trial.
“In unanimously reaching that conclusion, the Court outlined a process for judges to follow in deciding whether to grant a new trial or other relief based on DNA test results obtained after a person was convicted of a crime,” the Administrative Office of the Courts said in a statement. “The opinion addressed legal issues that had not previously been decided by New Mexico’s highest court concerning a state law for postconviction consideration of DNA evidence.”
According to court documents and Daily Record newspaper articles, Hobbs and a friend were involved in arguments in the 300 block of East Bonney Street on June 15, 2012, that culminated in Hobbs shooting Ruben Archuleta Jr. and his father, Ruben Archuleta Sr.
Both men died, but the charges against Hobbs related to the shooting of the son were dropped.
According to evidence presented at the trial that started in January 2013, Hobbs' friend was in the passenger seat of a car when the younger Archuleta stood outside the car and pointed a gun at the friend. Fearing that his friend's life was in danger, Hobbs shot the younger Archuleta, according to court documents.
Hobbs and his lawyers said he then fatally shot Archuleta Sr. as the two were “fighting” or “wrestling” over the gun. Hobbs said that he acted in self-defense, but witnesses for the prosecution disputed that version of events, testifying about four gunshot wounds suffered by Archuleta Sr. and the lack of any scratches, bruises or cuts on Hobbs.
Hobbs was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in February 2013 and sentenced in March 2013 to six years in prison on the manslaughter charge and an additional one year in prison on a firearm enhancement. He also was given two years' probation.
About 2015, Hobbs and his lawyers petitioned for DNA tests on the handgun that Hobbs used and the T-shirt he wore during the incident, with state prosecutors unopposed to the motion.
Hobbs and his lawyers also moved to vacate the jury verdict based on the DNA results because, the defense argued, the DNA results indicated the possibility that Archuleta Sr. touched Hobbs's gun and T-shirt.
The first decision in April 2017 by Judge Freddie Romero, who served in Chaves County with the New Mexico 5th Judicial District, denied the request for a new trial or the vacating of the verdict because the DNA results did not show high probability that Archuleta Sr. had touched the gun or T-shirt.
But Hobbs and his legal team filed a motion to reconsider. During the proceedings that followed, they used a new expert witness who introduced a different type of analysis of the DNA. According to the expert witness, the analysis showed a 99.99999% probability that Archuleta Sr. touched the ejection port of the handgun. Judge Romero then ordered a new trial for Hobbs in May 2018.
State prosecutors appealed to the New Mexico Court of Appeals, which reversed the district court's decision in June 2020. The Supreme Court took up the case starting in August 2020.
At the same time that Hobbs was sentenced in 2013 regarding the Archuleta Sr. shooting, he entered a no-contest plea to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was sentenced by Judge Romero to three years, with a one-year firearm enhancement, to run at the same time as his sentence in the Archuleta case. The assault case involved an unrelated incident that occurred in March 2011.
Hobbs was represented in his appeal by lawyers with the New Mexico Innocence and Justice Project and the University of New Mexico School of Law. They could not be reached by press time by phone or email.
Calls to the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office were not returned by press time.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
