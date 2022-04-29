The New Mexico Environment Department and New Mexico Department of Health are hosting a free domestic well water testing event in Ruidoso next weekend.
The well testing, which has been moved up from its original date in response to the recent McBride wildfire, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 7 at the Ruidoso Swimming Pool, 515 Sudderth Drive.
Tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 100 participants or while supplies are available. Test results will be mailed to households following the event.
According to a news release, after a wildfire, private wells can be contaminated and unsafe to use for drinking water and other purposes. Even if a wildfire has not impacted a property, private well users should still have their well water tested to ensure its quality and safety, the news release indicated.
More information about what people should bring to the well testing, and about the testing event itself, is available from the Environment Department, at 505-827-2900.