The Chaves County and southeast New Mexico region have seen a significant improvement in tourism and visitor activity during the past two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, according to data shared this week by the New Mexico Tourism Department.
Regional hotel occupancy as of April 2022 is up 124% compared to April 2020, standing at about 95% of 2019 rates, said Tristan Collar, a Roswell native who now serves as a commerce analyst with the state Tourism Department.
Those rates parallel the statewide hotel occupancy index, which also ended April 2022 at about 95% of the 2019 hotel occupancy levels.
“In 2022, currently every month has been at least within 10% of 2019,” Collar said, “which is a huge recovery compared to 2021, just a year ago.”
According to the Economic Recovery Dashboard posted on the Tourism Department website, the overall state hotel occupancy rate as of April 23 was 63%. The dashboard also shows that STR, an industry research group, is projecting a 102% increase in demand compared to 2019.
Chaves County now has about 2,800 jobs directly supported by tourism, Collar said. That’s an increase of about 46% compared to 2020 numbers, but still about 13% below 2019 job numbers.
Visitor spending in the southeast region during the pandemic year of 2020 was $164.7 million. While current numbers in that category were not given, gross receipts taxes for the region show an increase in sales in the leisure and hospitality sectors of about about 16% since 2020.
Statewide, consumer spending as of November 2021 was 75% of 2019 levels, reaching $300 million, the first time it has been above 2020 levels, Collar said.
Collar was one of the panelists who spoke with area community members at the Roswell Convention Center on Tuesday about how the New Mexico Tourism Department can assist local businesses and organizations to boost visitors to the area.
Panelists discussed funding and grant opportunities and the department’s branding, marketing and advertising campaigns, as well as publications, that include local attractions. Collar said that county-level research developed by the department also can help businesses who work with the department develop marketing strategies geared toward people likely to come to the area.
On a national level, STR reported in online blogs that hotel occupancy was 67% for the week ended April 30, the second-highest rate for 2022 and the third time this year it has reached that percentage. But that rate is still 3.4% lower than for the week ended April 30, 2019.
