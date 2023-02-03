New Mexico is receiving about $75 million in federal money for public transportation projects.
The Federal Transit Administration of the New Mexico Department of Transportation posted in late January the allocations of about $21 billion from several funding sources, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of November 2021.
The New Mexico congressional delegation — including Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan and Reps. Melanie Stanbury, Teresa Leger Fernandez and Gabe Vasquez, all Democrats — also issued a news release Thursday about the funding, saying that the money will be used to provide more access to transportation and safer public transit for New Mexico residents.
According to information posted on the Transit Administration website, New Mexico will receive $74.77 million for transportation projects for the federal fiscal year 2023, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023. The Albuquerque urban area will get $40.92 million of that amount. Only disbursements for areas with 200,000 or more people were shown separately.
Among other allocations in the total funding, the Albuquerque area has been given $1.22 million for buses and bus facilities, with the rest of the state will receive about $2.8 million. Part of the state's overall funding is also $15.48 million for rural transit and rural area development projects.
Information was not immediately available from state officials about funding or projects in southeast New Mexico.