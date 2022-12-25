Chile roasting

New Mexico continues as the top chile pepper producer in the nation, according to state agricultural statistics just released. In this photo, a Graves Farms employee roasts chiles on the lawn of the Chaves County Courthouse in September 2021.

 Daily Record File Photo

Chaves County and New Mexico agricultural producers have seen a decline in cash receipts and income since 2019, according to the latest agricultural statistics published by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and the Agricultural Statistics Services of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

When compared to 2020, though, state total agricultural productivity grew about 5% in 2021, according to New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte in his introductory letter to the 2021 New Mexico Statistics Bulletin released Thursday.