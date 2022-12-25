Chaves County and New Mexico agricultural producers have seen a decline in cash receipts and income since 2019, according to the latest agricultural statistics published by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and the Agricultural Statistics Services of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
When compared to 2020, though, state total agricultural productivity grew about 5% in 2021, according to New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte in his introductory letter to the 2021 New Mexico Statistics Bulletin released Thursday.
“New Mexico agriculture has a great story to tell, and our producers live it every day,” Witte said in a news release. “The statistics are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of those in the agriculture sector. We would not be able to fill our plates if it weren’t for those who live every day tending to the crops and livestock.”
The state continues to lead the nation in some crops and commodities. For example, it remains the top-producing state for chile peppers, the No. two state after Georgia for pecans, the fourth largest state for cheese production, the fifth largest state for onion production and the ninth largest for the number of milk cows and for milk production.
Chaves County ranks second in the state after Curry County for 2021 cash receipts, with a total of $444.3 million for livestock, animal goods and crops. That compared to $467.5 million in 2019, according to the 2020 bulletin. The publications did not provide data at the county level for 2020.
Gross income for the county, which includes non-commodity income and government payments, dropped about 5% during the two year period, from $488.4 million in 2019 to $483.9 million in 2021. Net income fell to $77.4 million from $153.2 million.
According to the bulletin, production expenses ballooned in 2021. Statewide expenses increased 6.4% to $2.06 billion in 2021 for such items as livestock feed, fuel and equipment maintenance and repairs.
Statewide, cash receipts totaled $3.17 billion in 2021, which is about equal to total cash receipts in 2019, but an increase to the 2020 total of $3.03 billion. Dairy products represent 52.3% of the livestock and animal products cash receipts of $2.4 billion. Pecans are the largest portion of cash crops at 25% of the $756.4 million total cash receipts.