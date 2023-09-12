Strategic planning for the Roswell Air Center is starting to come together after more than a year of discussion about finding the right contractor to make it happen.
Members of the Airport Advisory Commission heard from staff last week that an agreement with Mead & Hunt is nearly ready for final signatures.
The Roswell City Council approved the choice of Mead & Hunt as the project contractor in July along with a budget of up to $300,000. The national company provides planning, design and engineering services for a variety of operations and infrastructure systems often controlled by governments, such as airports.
Two other firms submitted proposals: Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker LLC of Portland, Maine, and Technical Consulting International LLC of Roswell.
Some questions about liability arose that needed to be addressed before going forward with this planning process, said Jennifer Griego, airport director.
City Attorney Hess Yntema described the final negotiations as “standard.”
The Request for Proposals (RFP) to which the Middleton, Wisconsin-based Mead & Hunt responded was released in March with a late April deadline for responses from companies interested in leading the airport through the creation of a strategic plan.
This RFP describes the airport as “an industrial airport with commercial passenger service.” The 4,000-acre facility has 33 buildings and 25 hangars along with a main runway that’s 13,000 feet long and 150 feet wide.
Four aircraft maintenance companies and a firm that specializes in painting aircraft are situated there alongside “a few other non-aviation businesses.” Together these businesses provide about 1,000 jobs to community members. Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is located next to the airport and offers an aviation program that emphasizes aviation maintenance.
Also provided in this document is a list of the airport’s revenue resources, including operational fees that come from aircraft landing, fuel flow and airport use as well as leases for buildings and land, aircraft storage, water sales and passenger facility charges.
“There is enormous room for growth at this facility,” the RFP states. “It may be the best job growth opportunity in Southeast New Mexico.”
The plan would provide a blueprint for the airport's "mission, vision, goals and action plans” over the next 3 to 5 years and would aid the airport and city government to develop the airport “into a job-creating asset that generates economic development for Roswell/Chaves County.”
And, planning in this fashion will be a first-time experience for the airport. This is noted in the RFP and a comment voiced on multiple occasions by Bud Kunkel, commission chair.
There is no need for the contract to return to the airport commissioners or city councilors, Yntema also said.
Addressing weather-related damage
Airport staff also intends to move quickly to repair damage to the facility caused by hail in 2021 and wind earlier this year.
About $2 million in insurance money meant for roof repairs needed after hail that fell that spring ended up encumbered in the more $14 million financial package set aside for Ascent Aviation to develop a wide-body hangar.
Yntema said that money was no longer encumbered because the project was canceled so it can be used to make the repairs that resulted from both weather events.
