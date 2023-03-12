Legislation making it a state crime to knowingly purchase or provide a felon with a firearm is a step closer to becoming law.
In a rare show of bipartisan support on the issue of firearms, the New Mexico House of Representatives Friday sent House Bill 306 to the Senate on a 62-3 vote. State Reps. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), John Block (R-Alamogordo) and Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park) were the dissenting votes.
The legislation, if signed into law, would make it a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in prison to either knowingly purchase for or transfer a firearm to either a felon or someone who intends to commit a felony or misdemeanor with a firearm. The law is meant to tackle what are known as straw purchases of firearms.
House Minority Leader Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) in a press release said the measure is one that strikes the balance between keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals and safeguarding the rights of lawful gun owners.
“This measure is one step to ensure that felons are prevented from gaining illegal access to firearms, while providing local law enforcement with an additional tool to prosecute and keep felons off the streets,” Lane said.
Critics noted such a law already exists at the federal level, and carries a far stiffer sentence of ten years in prison. Speaking on the House floor, Lord explained her opposition was primarily due to the disparity in sentencing between the existing federal law and proposed legislation.
When reached for comment on his vote, Townsend also noted the federal law. Although the proposal only targets those who knowingly provide guns to felons, he said some of his constituents have voiced worries their rights to firearm access could be impacted under the bill.
State Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis), a co-sponsor of the bill and a former district attorney for New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, said despite the existence of a federal law, a state law is still needed.
“Just because some crime has a federal statute...does not mean the federal authorities will decide to prosecute it, especially in rural New Mexico. We need to give state prosecutors the tools they need to handle these situations,” she said.
The legislation next heads to the New Mexico Senate for consideration. Lawmakers in that chamber now have five days to hear and act on it before the current 60-day session ends.
