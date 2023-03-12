Legislation making it a state crime to knowingly purchase or provide a felon with a firearm is a step closer to becoming law.

In a rare show of bipartisan support on the issue of firearms, the New Mexico House of Representatives Friday sent House Bill 306 to the Senate on a 62-3 vote. State Reps. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), John Block (R-Alamogordo) and Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park) were the dissenting votes.