Street Work

Pavement-maintenance work will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 13, on the northbound lanes of South Main Street between Jaffa and Gayle streets. That section of road will experience lane closures during the work, but traffic will still flow through the construction zone. Motorists are asked to use caution when passing through the work area.
The project will require the west gate of South Park Cemetery be closed during the work. Cemetery visitors will need to enter and exit the cemetery through the east gate along Southeast Main Street.