Stressed parents can cause traffic problems outside schools

A driver is shown ignoring a No Left Turn sign Wednesday morning outside of Monterrey Elementary School. Traffic can be heavier at other times, which can make turning left and at other points around the school potentially hazardous.

 Terri Harber Photo

Members of the Public Safety Committee heard concerns about traffic safety outside of some local school campuses during their meeting on Tuesday.

Public schools in Roswell went back into session on Aug. 7. Concerns noted during the meeting focused on Monterrey and Military Heights elementary schools, though police have been patrolling near various schools since students returned, as their time allows.