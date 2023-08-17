Stressed parents can cause traffic problems outside schools

Members of the Public Safety Committee heard concerns about traffic safety outside of some local school campuses during their meeting on Tuesday.
Public schools in Roswell went back into session on Aug. 7. Concerns noted during the meeting focused on Monterrey and Military Heights elementary schools, though police have been patrolling near various schools since students returned, as their time allows.
Before school started, the Roswell Police Department asked families and drivers to keep an eye out for students on foot and in buses.
Children walking sometimes leave the sidewalk by passing between parked cars. And kids have been known to come from all directions as they enter and exit buses. Over-rambunctious children can sometimes evade crossing guards and other adults attempting to lead them in safe directions to and from school buses.
Police Chief Lance Bateman explained to the committee members that when traffic around a school is heavy pursuing a driver that violated a rule, such as making an illegal left turn, can sometimes make that traffic situation even worse when an officer attempts to make a U-turn to go after the driver.
A Monterrey parent, who helps as a crossing guard, said her child was almost hit by a driver and that one of the teachers was nearly hit, too. That teacher is Councilor Barry Foster, who also sits on the Public Safety Committee.
Foster was volunteering Wednesday morning as a crossing guard next to the Monterrey campus at the intersection of South Union Avenue and East Gayle Street.
At the start of school near Monterrey, a sign that once warned drivers not to park along East Gayle Street had faded. And some crosswalk lines wore down, becoming less visible, for example, the parent also said Tuesday.
The city has already started to address those issues, City Engineer Louis Najar explained Wednesday.
As has been the case at the start of each school year, requests for four-way stops near schools have been made for some intersections near local schools, he said.
Najar agrees that traffic is a problem outside of schools before the start and after dismissal.
“It is a big deal,” he stressed.
But addressing such problems can pose a challenge. The city uses the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for streets and highways to determine whether such a traffic modification should occur.
It states that a study of the location should show during an eight-hour period that there should be at least 300 vehicles per hour going through the intersection being reviewed.
Permanent changes also affect traffic flow around the clock and the intersections near any local schools don’t even come close to that level of travel, Najar also noted.
He provided an example of too many stoplights within a short distance: North Main Street from Second to Fifth Streets. The lights at Third and Fourth streets could be taken out so there would be a better traffic flow.
An option might be to make modifications on campus, such as adding a drop-off or pick-up lane. In Roswell, many of the school campuses are nearing or have even surpassed the half-century mark, and were created without space to make many modern traffic safety additions, however.
Del Norte Elementary School, near the intersection of North Garden Avenue and St. Andrews Lane, was able to make changes as the result of a land swap that provided employee parking for school staff near the campus along East La Paloma Lane, Najar added.
That campus reconstruction was completed in 2020. Its original structures were built in the late 1950s.
People — drivers, parents and students — can make the traffic easier.
Najar advises that people need to not be in a rush and to slow down. They need to give themselves plenty of time to pick up or drop off children.
Patience is also a virtue for drivers who are traveling through these areas but not going to or leaving a school.
“Common courtesy goes a long way,” Najar emphasized. “Slow down and be a defensive driver.”
Parents should show their children how to travel safely, such as how to walk across a street, once the child can walk and understand why safe behavior is important. Explaining why they need to look both ways before crossing the street and consistently doing it yourself while holding your child's hand as you are crossing streets together is a good start, according to the National Center for Safe Routes to School.
