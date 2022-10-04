Students at two of Roswell’s public elementary schools have gotten to enjoy the bounties of the gardens they have planted and tended as well as learn from them.
At Del Norte Elementary School, Paula Jordan’s fourth graders have started that school’s first garden this year with six raised beds behind the school where they planted pumpkins, acorn squash, carrots, radishes, arugula, swiss chard, green peppers, jalapeños, beets and several varieties of flowers. There’s also an herb garden with basil, thyme, rosemary and mint.
The students have tended to their garden, watering, pulling weeds and deadheading the flowers, and learning to fight pests, Jordan said. They are also learning about the types of crops grown in New Mexico, where they are sold and how they are used.
Students said their favorite plants were pumpkins because they get big. Other favorites named were moss roses, squash and tomatoes.
Recently, the students were able to harvest some of the mint and used it to make mint juleps made with ginger ale. They shared the drinks with a third-grade class, Jordan said.
The drinks served an educational purpose as well. The mint julep originated in the southern United States, so Jordan gave a mini-lesson about the South’s way of life.
The students are sharing their crop outside the school as well.
“They shared the basil and mint with the community,” Jordan said.
As they showed their garden Wednesday morning, the students were excited to find several small pumpkins and acorn squash under the large leaves.
Next week, they plan to make jalepeño poppers. They also plan to use the basil for making pizzas.
Pecos Elementary School has had six beds since 2010, Principal Barbara Ryan said, and over the years the school has been able to incorporate its harvest into cafeteria meals.
“This year, one garden bed is full of strawberry plants that the students enjoy searching for ripe strawberries at lunch recess,” she said.
The Pecos gardens also offer educational opportunities, Ryan said. After FFA students gave a presentation on the importance of bees, students planted flowers in one bed. Dill in the herb garden attracted caterpillars that turned into butterflies. Planting different varieties of tomatoes led to discussion of how they are alike and different. White and orange varieties of carrots are almost ready to harvest and be prepared for school lunch, prompting questions of whether or not they will taste the same, Ryan said.
The student gardens are part of Roswell Independent School District’s effort of using locally grown foods in its food program, which also includes purchasing produce from several area farms. This year, RISD was awarded the Golden Chile Award from the New Mexico Grown Coalition. It was the only New Mexico school to receive the top honor.