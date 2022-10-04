20221002 Del Norte garden.jpg

Juno Ogle Photo Students in Paula Jordan's fourth-grade class at Del Norte Elementary School examine their garden outside the school Wednesday morning. The students have learned about taking care of the garden and shared their harvests with classmates and the community.

 Juno Ogle

Students at two of Roswell’s public elementary schools have gotten to enjoy the bounties of the gardens they have planted and tended as well as learn from them.

At Del Norte Elementary School, Paula Jordan’s fourth graders have started that school’s first garden this year with six raised beds behind the school where they planted pumpkins, acorn squash, carrots, radishes, arugula, swiss chard, green peppers, jalapeños, beets and several varieties of flowers. There’s also an herb garden with basil, thyme, rosemary and mint.