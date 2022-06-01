Local students recently competed in an essay contest sponsored by the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell. Schools represented included Goddard High School, Mountainview Middle School and Gateway Christian School.
The first-place winner of the contest was Claire Seeley of Goddard High. Second-place winner was Javyn Morales, Goddard, and third place went to Kyliah Stewart of Mountainview Middle School.
All contestants wrote on the official theme, “How does an Optimistic mindset change my tomorrow.” The club presented medallions and certificates of achievement to each of the winners. Cash prizes were also awarded as follows: first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100.
The first- and second-place winners competed in the Optimist New Mexico/West Texas District competition. Although Morales placed second locally, he took top honers at district, received a nice plaque and will be award a $2,500 college scholarship. The local first-place winner, Seeley, placed second at district and also got a plaque, and received a $1,500 scholarship.
The Optimist International Essay is a longstanding project that has been conducted for over 50 years. The Sunrise Optimist Club has participated in the district contest for the past 20 years.