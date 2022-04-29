Event at RHS teaches consequences of drinking and driving
Tierny Krasowsky knew the news was coming Wednesday morning. She had agreed months ago to allow her daughter, Tatum Johnson, to participate in the Shattered Lives event at Roswell High School this week.
When law enforcement came to give her a mock death notification Wednesday as part of an exercise to teach youth about the consequences of driving while under the influence or texting, she thought she was prepared.
“To have the officer look me in the face ... to say she had passed away, it just took the air out of my lungs and I just took a step back and I started crying,” she said. “I was just taken aback at how deeply those words cut, knowing that my child was still alive.”
Tatum was one of 30 RHS students who participated in the two-day event, part of a national program called Every 15 Minutes, signifying how often a person in the United States dies in an alcohol-related crash. The events included a mock crash in front of the school Wednesday, a mock trial for the driver and a mock funeral and burial.
Tatum portrayed one of the “living dead,” students representing teens who died in crashes. The students wore white makeup on their faces and T-shirts with the logo of the Every 15 Minutes program. Their phones had been taken away and for a period of time this week they had no contact with their families and could not speak to their classmates.
Thursday morning, the “living dead” students entered the gym at Roswell High for an assembly, walking in single file and carrying urns, and took a seat on the stage. Their parents were in the audience, and the parents and students had a chance to talk about their experiences in the program.
The parents and their children were able to reunite later at a lunch at a local church. But they were also aware there are parents who have not been able to see their children again. Krasowsky told the audience her nephew was killed by a drunk driver nine years ago.
She said she called her sister after Wednesday’s mock crash in front of the school on West Hobbs Street.
“The first person I called was my sister, to just talk to her for minute and express that I always imagined how difficult it was for her, but the reality is that I have no idea how difficult it was and so I got a small taste of that yesterday,” she said.
Tatum was one of the students who spoke of the importance of making good decisions. She said young people hear the message of “don’t drink and drive” but aren’t necessarily listening. She said it’s disrespectful to people like law enforcement who see what happens in drunk-driving crashes.
Charles Fleming is a parent who experienced the loss of a child. His daughter, Danielle, was killed in a drunk-driving crash in 2004, just a week after she graduated from Goddard High School. He told the students how his daughter had always been responsible, often the designated driver for her friends.
But on the night of June 9, 2004, she and a friend were on their way back to Roswell from Lubbock, where Danielle had registered to attend college. About a mile from Bottomless Lakes State Park, the truck Danielle’s friend was driving veered off the road and rolled the length of two-and-a-half football fields. Both girls were killed, with Danielle being thrown from the pickup. Tests would later show the driver had been drinking.
“They almost made it home,” he said.
He talked about the effects on the two families. His wife was anguished for eight years, he said.
“To this day, it still affects us. It taints everything we do,” Fleming said.
RHS Principal Pilar Carrasco emphasized the message of making good decisions. He said it was the most important lesson the students would learn all year.
“Today you need to learn how to make a difference in your life and the lives of others,” he said.
