When Cindy Stone, a middle school teacher at Sidney Gutierrez Schools, entered the Joe Skeen Federal Building and Courthouse Thursday with her students, they got more than they expected.
Stone said she took her 23 eighth-grade students to the federal courthouse after hearing from a parent who happened to be an attorney that there was an event scheduled that students from area schools and the public could attend.
Stone admits that going in she did not know specifically what it was, but assumed it was a recreation of what a trial would be like, involving attorneys and judges acting out a fictional case to teach the public about the courts, something that would mesh well with the discussions on civics she and her students are studying. But it was more than that.
“This was not a mock trial, so this was a big case going on,” Stone said after she and her students were in the courtroom for about an hour. But it was more than just a case they stumbled into, but oral arguments in appeals of six actual New Mexico-based federal cases being made by real attorneys, heard by a panel of three 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges.
Chief Judge Jerome Holmes of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court, along with judges Allison Hartman Eid and Nancy Moritz, engaged in the oral arguments with the attorneys in the cases, which ranged from an appeal in a 2007 death of a two-month-old girl, to another where it was argued that a district court judge failed to recuse himself, to a challenge involving the state's COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers.
For Stone and her students, the whole situation afforded them a rare and unexpected glimpse of the machinations of the system of American jurisprudence in cases involving real people and issues that impact real lives.
“A lot of them when they found out it was real... it was just very eye-opening to them,” she explained. Though they were surprised by the fact that anyone could come in and view the proceedings, Judge Bobby Baldock, a Roswell resident who has sat on the court since 1986 when he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan, explained to the Roswell Daily Record that with rare exceptions, the public is largely always welcome to view the arguments and hearings in cases.
Most years in May, a three-judge panel from the court comes to Roswell at the invitation of the Chaves County Bar Association to hear cases. It is meant to coincide with Law Day, a day designated since the 1950s to celebrate and learn about the courts and the rule of law in American society.
Additionally, the students were afforded ten minutes to hear from some of those who play roles in the judicial system, including a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico and Judge Joel Carson, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but who was not on the panel hearing cases.
Circuit courts are federal appellate courts that operate at a level higher than U.S. District Courts, but below the U.S. Supreme Court. In all, there are 13 federal appellate courts. The 10th Circuit has jurisdiction over cases in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wyoming and the parts of Yellowstone National Park that reach into Montana and Idaho.
Carson told the students that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals hears roughly 500 cases a year, far more than the 65 the Supreme Court normally hears annually.
Many of the students believed they were watching a trial, but an attorney told them that what was happening in the court was just part of the judicial process. A chance for judges to ask attorneys on all sides of the case questions that will help them in eventually making a ruling in a case.
When a decision can be handed down or a case can be concluded can take months or years.
In all, the students described what they saw as a great opportunity to see how the court system works.
“It was interesting to see what happens,” Mia Maciel, one of Stone's students, said.
Most of the students lacked first-hand experience in the courts. Most of what they know is from representations in popular culture.
“Honestly, I thought it was going to be more like “Legally Blonde,” said Otsie Lackey, another one of Stone's students. But what emerged for students was a picture of a system likely far more complex than what they had thought walking into the courtroom.
Stone says she hopes to bring future classes to the courtroom.
“I hope we are invited back next year and we can prep a little bit more,” she explained.
