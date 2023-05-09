Joe Skeen Federal Building

The Joe Skeen Federal Building and Courthouse in Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

When Cindy Stone, a middle school teacher at Sidney Gutierrez Schools, entered the Joe Skeen Federal Building and Courthouse Thursday with her students, they got more than they expected.

Stone said she took her 23 eighth-grade students to the federal courthouse after hearing from a parent who happened to be an attorney that there was an event scheduled that students from area schools and the public could attend.