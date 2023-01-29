Berrendo Middle School students spent Friday morning outdoors, where they learned about careers that require ample amounts of time spent outside of an office. Even though the weather was cold, students were still excited and curious.
This first-ever event at Berrendo was titled “Careers on Wheels.” However, the organizers allowed one major exception: A crew of medics from Trans Aero Medevac landed a helicopter next to the school for students to see. Many of them smiled as they climbed inside to get a closer look.
Crew members also talked about the aircraft and provided information about the tools and equipment they carry in case someone being transported requires medical care.
Area first responders and law enforcement were well represented. To allay concerns about the large number of emergency vehicles at the school, there were social media posts and robocalls sent out to parents about the learning experience, said Ginger Miller, who teaches Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) at Berrendo.
People with such other careers as delivering packages, working with animals, operating a food truck and providing a mobile car wash service were also at the event.
Being outside — even when the weather is below or near freezing — allows for a unique experience.“ These people don’t get to show off the truly interesting things about their careers,” Miller explained.
Being outdoors not only allowed aircraft and large trucks to be incorporated into the presentations, but also it made it much easier to provide a variety of hands-on experiences, she said.
Students were allowed to hold or try out some of the items these presenters use regularly. Some students sat in the back of the Roswell Police Department’s SWAT vehicle or could watch one of the workers perform a task. Others might have simply petted a working dog or horse.
A small robot was among the equipment brought to the school by New Mexico State Police. It could be seen rolling around within a large space, sometimes stopping to turn or move its arm.
Students were also able to watch as Agent Pablo Macias showed how the device operates.
Macias explained later that the robot has a variety of uses. It has multiple cameras so it aids in surveillance and helps to locate where people are hiding in structures, including those who have barricaded themselves inside to avoid being apprehended. It can also pick up smaller objects that might be dangerous for people to try to handle, such as potential explosives.
Desert Willow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Carlsbad treats and cares for injured and orphaned wildlife from around the region. Whenever possible, the animals are returned to the wild. Not all of them are able to take care of themselves without human protection, however.
The staff of this nonprofit organization travels to locations for animals in need and for their community outreach efforts. They brought with them to the school some of the animals they have helped. Two large birds were comfortable with their handlers and didn’t behave as if they were bothered by the students looking at them from a safe but fairly close distance.
Leanna Finley and Hannah Steely, both in 8th grade, were impressed with the Roswell Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team. Finley said she found it interesting to see how they use the items and Steely said she was glad she had the chance to try on some of the items.
The team's protective transport vehicle is how the team members get to and from locations where their skills might be necessary. It also carries their gear. Students were able to sit down inside.
Chance Bonham, a 7th grader, was about halfway through the presentations when he said that the helicopter was his favorite location. He expressed interest in some of the presenters he still needed to visit, such as the wildlife center.
Students were required to fill out forms about what they did and to answer several questions about each of the presenters they visited. They had to find out what these people considered their favorite aspect of their work as well as what they found most difficult about it, what type of education and training was necessary, and what high school classes related to their career.
Many of the young people at “Careers on Wheels” are in 8th grade and preparing to advance to high school in several months.
The students were also asked to seek advice from each presenter about pursuing that type of work.
At least 150 Berrendo students involved in some of the school’s academic and career programs attended this event. Along with the AVID students were those involved in a different program that highlights career exploration by DEPCO Enterprises.
A more traditional career day will be held indoors at the school next month, Miller added.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.