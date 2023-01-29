Berrendo Middle School students spent Friday morning outdoors, where they learned about careers that require ample amounts of time spent outside of an office. Even though the weather was cold, students were still excited and curious.

This first-ever event at Berrendo was titled “Careers on Wheels.” However, the organizers allowed one major exception: A crew of medics from Trans Aero Medevac landed a helicopter next to the school for students to see. Many of them smiled as they climbed inside to get a closer look.