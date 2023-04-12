Chaves County courthouse
Clarke Condé Photo

The parent of a 14-year-old Roswell boy injured in a school bus accident that occurred in October 2022 has filed a tort lawsuit against the Roswell Independent School District (RISD), the district’s bus service contractor, Estes Transportation Inc., and the bus driver employed by Estes.

The eighth-grader was among 25 Mountain View Middle School students who, along with three chaperones, were riding a RISD school bus to an activity in Las Cruces.