The parent of a 14-year-old Roswell boy injured in a school bus accident that occurred in October 2022 has filed a tort lawsuit against the Roswell Independent School District (RISD), the district’s bus service contractor, Estes Transportation Inc., and the bus driver employed by Estes.
The eighth-grader was among 25 Mountain View Middle School students who, along with three chaperones, were riding a RISD school bus to an activity in Las Cruces.
A court document describes the students as having been “thrown about the inside the bus, with some being ejected from the bus.”
Weather conditions were wet and U.S. Highway 70, north of Tularosa, was slick as the school bus was making its way to New Mexico State University. The bus driver, Monica Cuthair, attempted to pass another vehicle either moving slowly in the same direction or parked along that four-lane road.
However, the driver “lost control of the bus, traveled into the highway median, over-corrected, crossed the right lanes of traffic and rolled the school bus onto its passenger side, facing east, on the right side of the highway,” according to the complaint filed with the court on behalf of Brenda Rodriguez, the boy’s mother.
Rodriguez’s son suffered a degloving injury to his right arm and has required not only numerous corrective treatment procedures, but will also need “future medical care, and will cause future pain and suffering,” the complaint explained.
Degloving is when a large piece of skin and the layer of soft tissue right under it partially or completely rip from one’s body and no longer receives blood. It’s considered a very serious injury, according to WebMD.com. The suit also pointed to disfigurement in the future.
The suit asserts that the defendants failed in their duty to protect Rodriguez’s son by not providing safe transportation for this out-of-town field trip and that Rodriguez herself “suffered emotional distress due to the loss of society, guidance, companionship resulting from the injuries to her minor child.”
Damages sought include “past, present and future” medical expenses, physical and emotional pain and suffering, loss of household services, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of consortium, any other pecuniary losses and compensatory damages, legal costs, pre- and post-judgment interest and any and all other relief deemed appropriate by the judge.
Rodriguez is also seeking punitive damages against Estes and the bus driver. Among assertions made in the complaint about the company and bus driver's negligence is that both parties failed to exercise care for safety and due care in operating the bus, didn’t recognize that the rain posed a serious risk to the riders and neglected to observe the speed limit, the suit also stated.
While the RISD doesn’t operate the school bus, it’s being accused of negligence because it failed to have policies and procedures that would protect students riding on these buses, and had not properly vetted bus drivers and the bus service contractor.
RISD Supt. Brian Luck said Tuesday that he had no comment about this legal action. Rodriguez’s attorney, Kay Jenkins of the Ragsdale Law Firm, didn’t return a message left that same afternoon.
