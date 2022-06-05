As summer quickly approaches, Westlake Ace Hardware in Roswell is hosting its annual fan drive benefitting The Salvation Army. The fan drive is held June 1-19, according to a press release issued by the company.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the drive. Since starting the campaign in Roswell, more than $11,000 has been donated, equating to more than 700 fans given to those in need.
During the fan drive Westlake Ace customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. All funds go toward buying new box fans for local Salvation Army commands.
Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware, said, “We are truly humbled and grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, customers and neighbors.”
“With so many Americans continuing to face hardships this year, staying cool during the summer months should not have to be another challenge for those in need,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “We are deeply grateful to Westlake Ace Hardware for again coming alongside The Salvation Army to provide heat relief for vulnerable families and individuals.”
Donations to the Fan Drive can be made at all area Westlake Ace stores. If customers prefer to donate online, they may do so at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive. All donations, both in-store and online, stay in the local community, according to the press release.