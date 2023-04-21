Dan Jennings and Monique Rodriquez

Dan Jennings and Monique Rodriquez of Unite Us give some opening remarks during the 100% Chaves County Summit last Friday at the Roswell Convention Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The “power of local” as community members share information and resources will be the key to connecting all youth and their families in Chaves County with the services they need to survive and thrive, according to Katherine Ortega Courtney, one of the founders of the 100% New Mexico initiative and a co-director of the Anna, Age Eight Institute, affiliated with New Mexico State University.

“That is the power of community members — knowing what works in their community and what the community needs,” she said. “So 100% Chaves County is about connecting dots about things that are already happening and things that are already amazing in the community and then filling in the gaps to get the rest. And when you look at it that way, it is completely doable.”