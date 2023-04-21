The “power of local” as community members share information and resources will be the key to connecting all youth and their families in Chaves County with the services they need to survive and thrive, according to Katherine Ortega Courtney, one of the founders of the 100% New Mexico initiative and a co-director of the Anna, Age Eight Institute, affiliated with New Mexico State University.
“That is the power of community members — knowing what works in their community and what the community needs,” she said. “So 100% Chaves County is about connecting dots about things that are already happening and things that are already amazing in the community and then filling in the gaps to get the rest. And when you look at it that way, it is completely doable.”
Courtney was one of the presenters making opening remarks at the inaugural summit of 100% Chaves County, the local part of the statewide movement. The event last Friday at the Roswell Convention Center drew many Chaves County educators, childcare providers, youth mentors, housing and transportation specialists, social workers and medical and behavioral health providers interested in being part of the new effort to ensure that all residents, especially youth, have access to the 10 services researchers have said are essential to preventing childhood abuse and adverse childhood experiences so that all residents can survive and thrive.
The five services they have identified as needed for survival are food, housing, transportation, medical and dental health care, and behavioral health care. The five considered necessary for thriving are parental support, early childhood learning, community schools, youth mentors and job training. Faith, environmental health and justice, and social justice — including law enforcement and the court system — are the “spheres” surrounding the 10 needed services, the larger social and global infrastructure required to function well for the 10 services to work, according to Dominic Capello, an author and co-director of Anna, Age Eight Institute.
Cappello said that people have to possess the courage to take on the sometimes painful work of looking at the root causes of adverse childhood experiences (ACES) and then make the effort to alleviate the issues.
Dan Jennings of Hagerman, the lead facilitator for the 100% Chaves County effort, and high school teacher and state Sen. Bill Soules of Dona Ana County also gave some opening remarks.
Soules has introduced a “child's bill of rights” and other legislation to support the objectives of 100% New Mexico. Previously, he succeeded in getting state funding for the launch of the Anna, Age Eight Institute. Soules told about asking his Advancement Placement psychology students to take a survey about ACES they have experienced. Two classes had similar results. Out of 30 students, more than seven students had six or more ACES, the number considered linked to shorter life expectancies and more significant adult difficulties.
“We let it happen, and we often blame the kid,” Soules said. “It's like, 'Well, if their parents would just work harder or get a better education and provide better for them.' That's like blaming the kids for choosing bad parents. … It is on us to do something about it. You are all here because of that. You want to do something about it.”
A presentation also was made by Monique Rodriquez, the community engagement manager for southern New Mexico for Unite Us, a technology platform that could provide what she called the “connective tissue” for the initiative. It would ensure that, no matter which agency a child or family turns to first, they can be referred to other services and providers to meet all needs, with the ability to track and monitor the cases while also adhering to privacy and confidentiality laws and regulations. Jennings said the company will offer the software free to nonprofits, churches, schools and colleges, smaller health care providers and federally qualified health clinics.
The rest of the summit was spent in sessions led by the 10 “sector connectors,” with the sector teams coming up with some initial ideas on how to help the community, according to Jennings. For example, the food security team will work to develop a resource guide about food resources available in the area and the early childhood learning team is planning a conference for leaders with all the childcare providers, preschools and home visiting programs in the county.
A new program, Citizen Redefined, is also being introduced, Jennings said, which will help youths and adults learn about citizenship responsibilities and rights and how people can work together for the common good. Leaders for that effort will be involved in training in early May.
Previously, Jennings had said that periodic updates from the 100% Chaves County sector teams will occur in-person and virtually over the coming months to share progress. Jennings also would like to see another summit next year.
More information about 100% Chaves County is at https://linko.page/100chavescounty. Information about 100% New Mexico is at annaageeight.org.
