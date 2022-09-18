A Sunday morning crash in Roswell has left three people dead.
A Sunday morning crash in Roswell has left three people dead.
A message posted on the Roswell Police Department's Facebook page said two men, ages 27 and 32, and a 29-year-old woman, died in the two-vehicle collision.
Police say the crash, which involved a Lexus and a Dodge Challenger, occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on North Main Street near Linda Vista Boulevard. Both vehicles caught fire.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
