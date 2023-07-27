Sunshine and bubbles — a perfect summer day

This scene in Loveless Park will be a flurry of bubbles, music and laughter next Saturday during the first ever bubble run in Roswell.  

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Whether for the sheer joy of running through bubble spray or the delight of kissing a dog or the chance to win an array of different prizes, you won’t want to miss the fun at the Chaves County Health Expo on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Roswell Convention Center.

“Every now and then, we get to be a kid,” says Rick Lamb, seated with Jennifer Smith and Kerry Moore in the Chaves County CASA office suite on Tuesday. Lamb wears a blue cotton polo with a Boys & Girls Club logo; a green Lego table waits beside him for a child to build a castle of blocks.