Sunshine and bubbles — a perfect summer day

Whether for the sheer joy of running through bubble spray or the delight of kissing a dog or the chance to win an array of different prizes, you won’t want to miss the fun at the Chaves County Health Expo on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Roswell Convention Center.
“Every now and then, we get to be a kid,” says Rick Lamb, seated with Jennifer Smith and Kerry Moore in the Chaves County CASA office suite on Tuesday. Lamb wears a blue cotton polo with a Boys & Girls Club logo; a green Lego table waits beside him for a child to build a castle of blocks.
“Somebody thinks he’s going to toss me in the bubbles,” says Smith with a light tone, throwing a glance toward Lamb. A 7 a.m. bubble run will precede the expo which goes from 8 a.m. to noon — and as Lamb and Smith know, life looks pretty good from under the foam of a bubble.
“Jennifer spends a lot of time working,” Lamb says. “A nice cool down on a hot day? It’s a fun thing to do.”
After breaking a sweat on the run, adults and children can cool down with bubble lather and then head inside the convention center for the expo. “This will be Roswell’s first-ever bubble run,” Moore explains. The run starts at the convention center, heads to Loveless Park and circles back.
“There will be three bubble pits along the way,” says Moore — and the bubble pit at the end will be a spot to linger and enjoy the sparkle of bubbles glinting under the sun.
The experience will be not unlike gliding through a frothy cloud of cotton candy. Bubble foam will pour from the sky, the soapy spray set to the backdrop of effervescent pop songs. “They’re going to run through foam, and they’re going to get wet,” Lamb says excitedly. “Picture bubble foam everywhere.”
The health expo following the run features 116 booths inside the convention center and activities outdoors, including a mobile mammogram unit. “We have funds to pay for mammograms for anyone who does not have insurance,” says Smith. Vision and diabetic screenings will also be available.
Many of the vendors will have interactive activities and games. “Everyone who comes to the expo can participate in a scavenger hunt. They get a stamp, and that’s how they enter the giveaways.”
Prizes include 300 backpacks filled with school supplies and 15 new bikes in addition to donated bikes refurbished by Moon Rock Outfitters. “We also have tech gifts,” Smith says. Some vendors will have prizes at their tables as well.
“We’re hoping to have lots of people attend,” Moore says. The expo was started five years ago as a one-stop shop for all aspects of health and well-being, including blood pressure and body mass index screenings, dental care and mental health support. “We hope the expo keeps building.”
Lamb, Moore and Smith play around with the idea of having a puppy kissing booth at the CASA event table, inspired by the visit of Zia, one of the courthouse facility dogs.
“At our booth, people can have their pictures taken with the dogs.” Smith sits on the floor with Zia, who rolls onto her side as Smith pets her black fur and graying muzzle.
As Lamb suggests, having fun with your family and friends is good for your health. The novelty of bounding through bubbles, soft on your skin, is fanciful enough to cue the swelling music that pops into your head whenever you imagine yourself doing something theatrical.
The bubble run is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club. You can find tickets for the run and a complete schedule of Expo events, including information on how to schedule a mammogram and blood donation, at the Chaves County Health Council’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ChavesCountyHealthCouncil/.
