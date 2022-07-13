With the 2022-23 school year just a few weeks away, several school supply drives are underway to help families in need get ready.
Maliyah Juarez, Miss New Mexico Teen Volunteer, is collecting supplies at three locations — Imagine That Scrapbooks and Gifts, 317 N. Main St., and Pioneer Bank at 306 N. Pennsylvania Ave. and 3301 N. Main St.
“A lot of kids struggle with getting supplies, so I came up with this idea to get more supplies,” she said.
Items such as crayons, pencils, markers and notebooks are welcome, as are backpacks, she said. Her initial drive will be for four or five weeks with a goal to fill four backpacks, she said.
“We’re going to do it all school year, really,” she said. “But we’ll take it as long as people are donating and donate to the schools.”
Maliyah, who will be an eighth grader at Mesa Middle School in the fall, said she’s been helping others get school supplies since even before she earned the pageant title of Miss New Mexico Teen Volunteer.
“I know a lot of years that I was in elementary school and there were people that were missing their notebooks or couldn’t afford them and the teachers had to grab them out of their cabinet. So I always helped out the teachers back then, too,” she said.
Two other drives in town will distribute free school supplies at the National Night Out on Aug. 2.
The Roswell Police Department is taking donations at the department, 128 W. Second St., through Aug. 2.
RPD Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said the drive is going well but certain items are a particular need.
“A few items we could use more of in particular are pencils, markers, crayons, spiral notebooks and folders,” he said in an email.
Alicia Rincon, a State Farm Insurance agent, said she was approached by the RPD for a donation to the event and decided to take it a bit further.
“I said this is really awesome for our community, so I wanted to make sure to participate. I ordered supplies and backpacks and stuff like that that I could donate, but then I was trying to figure out other ways we can even add to it,” she said.
For every customer who gets a quote for insurance services, she will make a donation of supplies and will match donations that are brought to her office at 403 E. Second St. through the end of July, she said.
Among the items RPD said are needed are wide-ruled spiral notebooks and notebook paper, plastic folders, pencil top erasers, composition notebooks, washable markers, glue sticks, scissors, crayons, colored pencils, rulers, facial tissue, hand sanitizer and backpacks.
The National Night Out, presented by the RPD and Roswell Fire Department, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 in the parking lot of the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles will be at the site for children to view, and there will also be an obstacle course, McGruff the Crime Dog and other family-oriented activities.
The first day of school for Roswell Independent School District is Aug. 4.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.