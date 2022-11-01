The New Mexico State Supreme Court has denied a writ of mandamus that sought to have the state's voting systems decertified for the upcoming General Election.
The order was issued Thursday regarding the case filed by Larry Marker of Roswell, a write-in candidate running as an Independent for state Public Lands Commissioner.
The five justices concurred on the order to deny the writ, as well as to deny Marker's request to file a reply to the response by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and her lawyers.
Their order did not provide any explanation for the decisions. Instead, it stated the justices had considered the original petition, the response and the request to reply to the response.
“Being sufficiently advised,” the justices ordered Marker's petition and his request to reply be denied.
Marker said that he would do some research on the matter to decide what action, if any, to take regarding the Supreme Court case or a case he had filed Oct. 20 with the U.S. District Court of New Mexico.
The federal case asked for an emergency restraining order barring the use of the state's voting machines, and related software and hardware, until the Supreme Court made its decision.
Marker said the state issue is different than the legal issue before the federal court.
“The state issue is simply, what does the state statute say? The federal action is that the state isn't enforcing state law,” he said.
In his original petition with the state Supreme Court, Marker argued that the current voting tabulators and related systems are unfair and inequitable for several reasons. Those reasons include the debate over whether they are properly certified according to state law and Marker's question about their ability to accept various styles of ballots.
Marker also alleged that the separation of ballots with write-in votes into segregated bins in the tabulators are unfair to write-in candidates. The separate bins can hold only an estimated 150 to 200 ballots, which Marker said raises questions of whether the segregated bins will be properly checked by county clerk offices and their election bureau staff, and if overflowing bins could cause some write-in ballots to be uncounted.
Lawyers for Toulouse Oliver filed a response on Sept. 30 indicating that all voting systems are certified in compliance with federal and state laws and were approved for use for elections, including the 2022 General Election, in August 2021, by the bipartisan Voting Security Certification Committee.
The response stated that the voting machines and equipment have “proven reliable and accurate” in pre- and post-election testing and are able to handle many different ballot formats, with the Dominion 5.4 systems able to handle all the various ballots in use by the largest voting jurisdiction the U.S.
The Secretary of State's filing also stated that write-in bins have never been known to have exceeded their capacities or to have caused difficulties for write-in candidates.
Alex Curtas, communications director for the Secretary of State Office, said the agency was pleased with the decision and it affirmation that "New Mexico’s voting systems are following all state and federal laws."
"New Mexico voters should have the utmost confidence in the integrity of our voting systems and we encourage all eligible voters to participate in the ongoing General Election and to use trusted sources for election information," Curtas said.
Early voting ends this Saturday and Election Day is Nov. 8th.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
