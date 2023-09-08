Michael Kirby

A district judge on Wednesday ruled that a third suspect charged in a deadly drive-by shooting of a Roswell man be held without bond while awaiting trial.

Following a nearly two-hour-long hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court, Judge Thomas Lilley granted a motion by the District Attorney's Office to keep Michael Kirby, 32, also known by the street name “Criminal,” in pretrial detention.

