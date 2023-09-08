A district judge on Wednesday ruled that a third suspect charged in a deadly drive-by shooting of a Roswell man be held without bond while awaiting trial.
Following a nearly two-hour-long hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court, Judge Thomas Lilley granted a motion by the District Attorney's Office to keep Michael Kirby, 32, also known by the street name “Criminal,” in pretrial detention.
A preliminary hearing was also held, in which Lilley ruled the case should be bound over to district court for eventual trial or resolution.
Lilley said based on Kirby's history of felony convictions, the fact he is awaiting trial in several other cases, and a past probation revocation, means that Kirby was a danger to potential witnesses, the general public and that he would not be able to abide by any conditions of release the court would fashion.
"He cannot comply with conditions of probation, which leads me to believe he cannot comply with conditions of release,” Lilley said.
Kirby, along with Shiela Padilla, 37, and Matthew Villarreal, 33, are each charged with first-degree murder; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder; and conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle in an Aug. 21 shooting which resulted in the death of 45-year-old Christopher Herrera.
Police have stated all three suspects were inside a black Cadillac that based on surveillance video in the area and multiple witness accounts, pulled up to an 800 block of East Fifth Street residence at 3:40 a.m. Padilla, who was reportedly in the back seat, then opened fire, unleashing 13 rounds of gunfire, including at least one that struck Herrera in the chest.
The shooting was allegedly a retaliation for a shooting that occurred hours earlier in which a friend was wounded. Police say Herrera was not involved in that prior shooting. However, the individual believed to have been the shooter in the first incident was inside the house Herrera was shot in front of.
Roswell Police Detective Gino Basile testified Wednesday that the shooting of Herrera was a case of mistaken identity.
In arguing for the motion for pretrial detention, Hunter Spindle, chief deputy district attorney for Chaves County, said he does not believe that if Kirby is released pending trial, witnesses to the crime or the public would be safe or that Kirby would abide by any such conditions.
He noted Kirby has a felony criminal history that includes past convictions for possession of a controlled substance, vehicle burglary, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and tampering with evidence.
Kirby is also awaiting trial on a possession of a controlled substance charge. Charges are also pending in another case against Kirby for resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance when he led police on a brief pursuit when officers attempted to arrest him for Herrera's murder.
“Based off of this, I do not believe any sort of release conditions would be appropriate,” Spindle said.
Sandra Gallagher, Kirby's attorney, countered that the criminal history of her client is one of property crimes and substance abuse-related offenses, not violent acts. She said the prosecution failed to show any evidence of a pattern of escalating behavior to suggest Kirby is dangerous.
A witness who was in the Cadillac with Villarreal and Kirby before the shooting said she overheard the two taking part in a phone call with a woman named Shiela. Prosecutors say the call included talk of guns and “taking care of it,” allegedly meaning exacting revenge for the prior shooting.
The witness testified at the hearing that when Villarreal and Kirby dropped her off at her home before the shooting happened, she noticed that Kirby had a gun on him.
On Sept. 1, Judge Jared Kallunki approved a similar motion to keep Padilla in pretrial detention. A motion for pretrial detention was also filed against Villarreal. That motion was withdrawn after Spindle and Villarreal's attorney agreed on conditions of release in which Villarreal would be held under house arrest pending trial.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.