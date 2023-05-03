Tony Ray Peralta

Peralta

New revelations came to light Monday in the case of a local man who went missing more than a decade ago after another man confessed to his murder and directed police to the victim's body.

Tony Ray Peralta, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Blodgett, 69, who was reported missing in January 2009, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department. The men were living together at the time of Blodgett's disappearance.

Tags