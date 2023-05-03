New revelations came to light Monday in the case of a local man who went missing more than a decade ago after another man confessed to his murder and directed police to the victim's body.
Tony Ray Peralta, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Blodgett, 69, who was reported missing in January 2009, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department. The men were living together at the time of Blodgett's disappearance.
Peralta reportedly admitted to the murder Monday at about 1:15 p.m., when he borrowed someone's phone while at the Allsup's at the corner of North Main Street and East Country Club Road and dialed 911. Peralta reportedly told the operator he had killed someone. Police were dispatched to the scene where Peralta repeated the claim and gave additional details.
“Mr. Peralta advised that he had killed a man named Bill on East 5th Street a long time ago and buried the body,” court records state. Peralta directed officers to the 403 East Fifth Street residence where he and Blodgett once lived. He informed them that the body was specifically in the northwest corner of the home.
After obtaining a warrant, police looked beneath a plywood floor and discovered a boot containing what appeared to be a bone. Upon further inspection, police uncovered a skull, rib cage, spine, jaw and pair of top and bottom dentures consistent with Blodgett's.
Peralta said he killed Blodgett with a screwdriver.
Blodgett's family initially reported him missing Jan. 5, 2009, after having not heard from him since Dec. 23. Blodgett's girlfriend also said she had not spoken with him since Dec. 24.
Authorities later believed Blodgett was murdered. Per court records, Peralta, who was a tenant of Blodgett's at the time, was considered a possible suspect after it was learned the two men had gotten into a dispute and that Blodgett wanted to evict him.
However, court records indicate investigators exhausted all leads in the case and it was closed pending information.
When interviewed by police Monday, court records state that Peralta cried, explaining that ongoing guilt over the killing prompted him to come forward. Peralta did not give officers a motive for the murder, only saying Blodgett was a good man who did not deserve to die the way he did.
“He was good to me and I took his life for no reason, I don't have an excuse. A lot of people have an excuse, I don't have one,” Peralta told police, according to court records.
No name for an attorney representing Peralta is listed in electronic court records.
Judge K.C. Rogers set Peralta's bond at $100,000 cash or surety during a first appearance Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.