A local judge Tuesday ruled a man who allegedly shot and wounded his uncle during an argument at a Roswell residence will remain detained while he awaits trial.
Judge Jared Kallunki of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court sided with the District Attorney's office when he granted the prosecution's motion to hold Austin Carlile, 21, in pretrial detention.
The decision comes a week after Carlile was charged with aggravated battery, great bodily harm; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and controlled substances, possession prohibited, cocaine.
In moving to keep Carlile incarcerated pending trial, Kallunki cited testimony from the victim and other family members about their belief that Carlile was not in his right state of mind at the time of the shooting and his history of drug addiction.
“The court has concerns essentially about the state of mind of mind about the defendant at that point, and I don't have sufficient evidence that has changed,” Kallunki said, after hearing testimony from five people, including the victim.
He also mentioned how Carlile allegedly continued to act violently towards family members after the shooting and ultimately had to be physically restrained, along with threatening text messages Carlile reportedly sent to relatives before the shooting.
Five witnesses, including the victim, family members and two police officers, testified at the hearing.
Carlile was arrested July 11 at a relative's 400 block of Parkview Avenue home following a heated argument in the bathroom that escalated into a physical fight before Carlile allegedly shot his uncle in the chest at point-blank range.
Before Kallunki granted the motion, Renee Broberg, assistant district attorney, argued Carlisle's drug use and allegations about his mental state while carrying a gun, demonstrate that no conditions could be imposed that would ensure the public's safety if Carlisle was released.
“The community is not safe at this point. His actions are beyond reckless, they are indescribable at this point,” Broberg said.
Ira Shiflett, Carlile's attorney, contended the court should release his client, saying the court could impose a no-contact order with the victim and others involved in the case, which Carlisle would abide by.
He added that Carlisle has a background in construction work, and, if released, he could get a job in that field of work. He added that Carlisle has a friend in Roswell he could stay with.
Shiflett indicated he would file a motion for Carlisle to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
