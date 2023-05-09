Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr

A federal inmate, who is also a suspect in the disappearance and apparent murder of a Roswell man six years ago, will remain incarcerated at the Chaves County Detention Center while he awaits trial.

Judge Jared Kallunki of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court Wednesday approved a motion to hold 35-year-old Alfonso R. Vasquez Jr. pending trial or until otherwise authorized by the court.