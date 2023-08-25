Herman Rafael Najar

Najar

The suspect wanted on charges related to a recent drive-by shooting in Roswell has been found and arrested.

Following a brief foot chase, Herman Rafael Najar, 31, of Albuquerque, was found and arrested by a New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Wednesday afternoon at an Albuquerque residence, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Roswell Police Department.