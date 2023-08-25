The suspect wanted on charges related to a recent drive-by shooting in Roswell has been found and arrested.
Following a brief foot chase, Herman Rafael Najar, 31, of Albuquerque, was found and arrested by a New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Wednesday afternoon at an Albuquerque residence, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Roswell Police Department.
Najar was arrested on one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; shooting at or from a motor vehicle, great bodily harm; felon in possession of a firearm; conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle; child abuse; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the Aug. 6 drive-by shooting, which left one man injured.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers on Thursday ordered Najar released on his own recognizance. Among his conditions of release, Najar cannot return to Chaves County while he awaits trial, unless for court or to attend a meeting with his attorney,
As of Thursday, no name of an attorney representing Najar was in court records, who could be reached for comment.
Najar was one of two men who witnesses said they saw open fire on a 39-year-old man driving a moped, as they were chasing after him in a gold Toyota Altima, a 17-year-old was also inside the vehicle pursuing the victim.
Later, the victim was found, shot in the right leg in an alleyway in the area of South Garden Avenue and East Mathews Street, about nine blocks from where the pursuit began. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a broken femur and other injuries which police at the time described as non-life-threatening.
Police are still seeking information which can lead to the whereabouts and location of the second shooter, or the vehicle driven by the suspected shooters.
Surveillance video from outside the Allsup's appears to show Najar and the 17-year-old pull up in the vehicle, go into the store and then come out. The 17-year-old reportedly got back into the vehicle, while Najar stopped in the parking lot to stop and talk to another man.
The video, according to the criminal complaint, then shows a man on a moped ride into the parking lot before abruptly veering east and riding away at a high rate of speed.
After observing the moped driver come into the parking lot and then flee, Najar and the man he was speaking with then hurry over to the Avalon, got inside of it and drove after him, according to police.
Electronic court records state Najar's criminal past includes an 18-month suspended sentence in 2015 which he received after pleading no contest to one count of controlled substance possession prohibited. He was later sent to prison for the remainder of his sentence following a probation violation.
