A Dexter man accused of raping a woman at his house last April has pled not guilty to one count of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree with personal injury.
Jonathan Roehlk, deputy district attorney and a prosecutor in the case, said Carlos Cruz, 32, entered the plea during an arraignment hearing Tuesday at the Chaves County Courthouse.
District Judge Dustin K. Hunter scheduled Cruz's jury trial for Dec 19.
Levi Michael Chaves II, Cruz's attorney, declined to comment about the case or the plea when contacted Tuesday by the Roswell Daily Record.
Cruz was formally charged with criminal sexual penetration in June, two months after the April 6 incident at Cruz's 100 block of Vista Largo Road residence.
In the criminal complaint, the alleged victim told investigators with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office that Cruz, whom she met through a friend and communicated with on social media, picked her up from her father's house.
Once at Cruz's house, the criminal complaint says the victim later told investigators she and Cruz had sex once, which she said was consensual. According to police, when Cruz expressed a desire to engage in more sexual activity, she said she did not want to. He then passed out on top of her.
At 6:30 a.m., Cruz reportedly raped her. According to police, later when Cruz was not looking, she took a photograph with her phone of a tattoo on Cruz. She posted it on Snapchat with the message: “If anything happened, I was with Carlos Cruz.”
Worried the post would anger Cruz if he saw it, the alleged victim then deleted it. Reportedly, Cruz later confronted her about the message after his cousins had seen it.
While outside, they heard gunshots which, the complaint states, Cruz told the alleged victim were being fired off by his cousins, who were upset about the Snapchat message, and that they were coming over.
Cruz, according to the complaint, told the alleged victim that posting the message “wasn't right” and he has a “reputation to uphold.”
Per the complaint, Cruz took a pair of blue medical gloves with him when he got into a pickup truck with the victim. After driving a short distance, they reportedly stopped and picked up a neighbor who was out walking a dog at the time.
When the neighbor got into the pickup, the complaint says the alleged victim escaped, running across a field and to an abandoned building before calling 911.
Cruz, who also faces charges of drug trafficking and receiving or transporting stolen motor vehicles, is currently being held at the Chaves County Detention Center, according to a jail population summary report.
