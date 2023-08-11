Adrian Lucero

Lucero 

The Roswell man who allegedly exchanged nude photos with a teenage girl and then had sex with her twice had pled not guilty to five counts.

When he appeared via Google Meet at an arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, electronic court records indicate Adrian Lucero, 25, pled not guilty to two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor in the fourth degree, along with one count each of causing or permitting a child to engage in sexual exploitation, bribery of a witness and enticement of a child.

