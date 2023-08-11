The Roswell man who allegedly exchanged nude photos with a teenage girl and then had sex with her twice had pled not guilty to five counts.
When he appeared via Google Meet at an arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, electronic court records indicate Adrian Lucero, 25, pled not guilty to two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor in the fourth degree, along with one count each of causing or permitting a child to engage in sexual exploitation, bribery of a witness and enticement of a child.
District Judge Jared Kallunki scheduled Lucero's jury trial for Jan. 16, 2024. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 5. Lucero is currently out on a $50,000 bond while awaiting trial.
Christopher Marlowe, Lucero's attorney, did not respond to a call from the Roswell Daily Record for comment before press time Thursday.
In June, Lucero was served a warrant on the charges after the alleged victim, a 16-year-old girl, told a school social worker and later police that she had sex with Lucero twice and that they had exchanged nude photos via Snapchat.
The affidavit in the case says Lucero and the alleged victim, who met through family, began exchanging sexually explicit images of one another sometime in November at Lucero's request.
Lucero and the alleged victim reportedly had their first sexual encounter in June 2022 and the second in November. Per the criminal complaint, each episode occurred at Lucero's home after he picked the alleged victim up from soccer practice.
The affidavit says during the November incident, Lucero's parents caught the two in bed. When she spoke to police, the alleged victim said Lucero's parents urged her not to tell her own parents about it.
Later, when questioned by police, the alleged victim said she complied with Lucero's demands for sex and nude photos, fearing that if she did not, he would instead perform those acts on her younger sisters.
She added in her statements that in their interactions, Lucero frequently voiced his wish that the alleged victim was older, complimented her looks, and told her he wanted to be in a relationship and engage in sexual activity with her.
When later questioned by police, Lucero denied having had sex with the alleged victim. But the complaint says he did admit to spending time alone with her, briefly kissing her and sending nude photos to her of himself from the waist up.