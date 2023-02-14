The District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to hold a suspected drive-by shooter in pretrial detention after he was accused of firing as many as 40 rounds of ammunition at a Roswell house where his aunt lives.
Prosecutors have filed the motion to keep Justino Martinez, 19, of Roswell, behind bars while awaiting trial on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling.
He is also charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property over $1,000.
Additionally, Martinez is charged with resisting, evading and obstructing a peace officer after he led Roswell Police on a brief foot pursuit Saturday night just before he was apprehended.
Police say a 16-year-old who drove Martinez to and from the house that was shot at was arrested Feb. 8. He faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling.
Court records indicate Martinez allegedly fired about 40 rounds from an AR-15 at his aunt's 700 block of East Fifth Street house on Feb. 7 at 3:20 a.m. Three adults and three children ages two, six and eight were in the house at the time. No one was injured.
Timothy Wyatt, assistant district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District which includes Chaves County, stated in the motion that although Martinez does not have an adult criminal history, the nature of the allegation suggests he would pose a serious danger to the public.
“This was a random act of violence that could have resulted in the death of multiple individuals ranging from preteens to adult(s),” the motion states.
No name of an attorney representing Martinez was included in electronic court records that could be reached for comment before press time Monday.
The motion was filed following Martinez's arrest Saturday.
A press release from the Roswell Police Department indicated police encountered Martinez while acting on information that he was staying at a 1600 block of West Alameda Street residence.
Police personnel shortly before his capture witnessed Martinez leave the house and walk east on Alameda before turning south on Wyoming Avenue.
Officers then activated the emergency lights on their vehicle and called out Martinez's name over their PA system before he then allegedly ran through two backyards. He was subsequently tased by police and taken into custody.
According to the motion, Martinez's aunt told police Martinez was one of the few people she could think of that would have shot at the house.
The motion for pretrial detention states evidence against Martinez includes surveillance video of a nearby residence from the time of the shooting that showed a red Cadillac drop off a man, believed to be Martinez, in front of the 700 block of East Fifth St. house.
Video shows the vehicle then head east and turn north on Orchard Avenue, as the man who was dropped off then fires a hail of bullets at the house.
Court documents indicate that after he was done, the video shows the shooter run east on Fifth St. and turn north on Orchard Ave. where he then gets back into the Cadillac, which then drives away.
“Before he enters the Cadillac a small rifle style firearm is seen in his hands. The male is wearing a hoodie, jeans and white tennis shoes,” the motion states.
After learning Martinez had previous contact as a passenger during two traffic stops, police learned that the vehicle stopped in both those cases was a 2015 red Cadillac.
Body camera footage, court documents stated, showed the Cadillac in the video in both stops had the same rims on it as the one from the vehicle in the security footage of the shooting. He was also shown in both stops wearing the same articles of clothing as the shooter did in the video of the shooting.
Security footage from outside Martinez's residence from Feb. 7 showed the red Cadillac pull up and Martinez exit the front passenger side with an AR-15 in his hands 10 minutes after the shooting was reported.
The next day police conducted a search of Martinez's residence where they found an AR-15 in the attic, along with several pills. Some empty capsules and a bag of what is described in court records as a white powdery substance were also discovered inside the house.
On the count of resisting, evading and obstructing a law enforcement officer, which was filed after Martinez was captured Saturday, Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond for Martinez at $5,000.
Roswell Police in the release about Martinez's arrest said Martinez and his 16-year-old accomplice are believed to have possibly been involved in other drive-by shootings, including one Wednesday night just before 8 p.m. that targeted a 700 block of Orchard Ave. house.
