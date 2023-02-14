Justino Martinez

Justino Martinez at the time of his arrest.

 Submitted Photo/Roswell Police Department

The District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to hold a suspected drive-by shooter in pretrial detention after he was accused of firing as many as 40 rounds of ammunition at a Roswell house where his aunt lives.

Prosecutors have filed the motion to keep Justino Martinez, 19, of Roswell, behind bars while awaiting trial on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling.