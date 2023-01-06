Lockdown at Roswell High School

Vehicles from the Roswell Police Department and Chaves County Sheriff's Office in the parking lot of Roswell High School Wednesday morning. The school was placed on lockdown before students were dismissed at noon, after a student was found on campus with a gun. Classes will resume today. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Criminal charges have been filed against a teenager who allegedly brought a gun to Roswell High School Wednesday, leading to a lockdown of the school.

Children's Court Attorney Timothy Wyatt confirmed Thursday a petition would be filed to charge the 16-year-old male student with one count each of unlawful carrying a weapon on school premises; unlawful carrying of a handgun, person under 19; and interference with public officials or general public.