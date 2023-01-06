Criminal charges have been filed against a teenager who allegedly brought a gun to Roswell High School Wednesday, leading to a lockdown of the school.
Children's Court Attorney Timothy Wyatt confirmed Thursday a petition would be filed to charge the 16-year-old male student with one count each of unlawful carrying a weapon on school premises; unlawful carrying of a handgun, person under 19; and interference with public officials or general public.
When reached for comment, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the Roswell Police Department said the suspect as of Thursday was being held at a juvenile detention facility.
It is not known as of Thursday why the student had the gun.
“He did not say very much at all when we brought him in for questioning,” Wildermuth said.
Classes at Roswell High ended early Wednesday after the school was placed on lockdown. But by Thursday students were back in class and with the exception of a heightened police presence on campus, it appeared that a sense of normalcy was restored.
“It seems like everything is up and running,” said Brian Luck, the superintendent of the Roswell Independent School District said.
Students and staff at the school were forced to shelter in place for nearly two hours Wednesday morning, after Roswell Police and Chaves County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the school.
Roswell High staff contacted authorities after being notified by other students about the gun. The armed student was subsequently detained by a school resources officer, before being taken to the police station for questioning.
Wildermuth said while the gun had a loaded magazine in it, there was no bullet in the chamber ready to be fired when it was found.
Officials later conducted a sweep of the premises to ensure no other weapons were on the property, with none being found.