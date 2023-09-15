A local barber accused of shooting two people at a birthday party following a heated argument with another barber about cutting hair will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.
New Mexico’s 5th Judicial District Judge Jared Kallunki on Wednesday granted a motion by the District Attorney's Office to hold Joshua Padilla, 25, in pretrial detention, per electronic court records.
“The state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that the Defendant is dangerous and that there are no conditions of release which will reasonably protect the safety of the community or a witness from the danger presented by the defendant,” the order for pretrial detention signed by Kallunki states.
After Padilla waived his right to a preliminary examination, the case was bound over to district court for trial.
Prosecutors argued Padilla, who is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as one count of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, was a flight risk.
Tyler McCormick, Padilla's attorney, did not respond to calls about the case before press time Thursday.
The charges were the result of a Sept. 3 shooting at a birthday party at a 500 block of East Hendricks Street residence, where Padilla reportedly opened fire, wounding two men: one struck twice, once in the abdomen and once in the left side of the chest, while the other man was hit four times: once in each hip, once in the left leg and once in the right shoulder.
According to the criminal complaint, Padilla was gone when police arrived on the scene at about 12:39 a.m. Several witnesses identified him as the shooter, and his gray Infiniti was parked nearby. Padilla was arrested later that morning.
Based on witness statements included in the criminal complaint, Padilla was a guest at the birthday party, where he soon got into a dispute with another barber over which one of them would cut the hair of another man at the party.
Reportedly, the argument soon devolved into a fight and Padilla was forced to leave, threatening to shoot other party guests on his way out.
Police say Padilla subsequently drove around the block in his vehicle then returned to the residence and exited his vehicle before firing on the house and into the crowd.
The complaint indicates that the two wounded men were walking toward Padilla when the shooting began.
