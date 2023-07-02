David Blyth fast-forwarded 18 hours through time this week to land in Roswell from New Zealand for the premiere of his film “Night Freaks,” which opened the Roswell Daily Record Film Festival on Saturday.
“We’re always in the future for Roswell,” Blyth says. “So we can assure you from New Zealand you will be alive the next day.”
Blyth traveled through several time zones and the Dallas airport — no small feat — to attend the Roswell Incident and introduce his film “Night Freaks” to the big screen at the Galaxy 8-Allen Theater at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The 2023 Roswell Incident kicked off Friday with Roswell Daily Record publisher Barbara Beck, whose family has owned the newspaper since 1933 — a different kind of time travel.
Beck emphasizes the community aspect of the paper. “We are different from other UAP conferences you’ve been to because we are a working newspaper.” UAP is the acronym for unidentified aerial phenomena.
In the spirit of community, Beck invited attendees to tour the newspaper at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday to view equipment from the 1880s and the AP ticker tape likely used to convey the news in 1947 that a presumed UFO crashed near Roswell.
“The paper offers a fascinating primary source historically,” Beck says.
Like the paper, Blyth is a fascinating primary source — not for alien encounters but for the disorienting experience of traveling to Roswell by airplane. If only he had his own working spacecraft, he could skip the delays in Dallas and his movement across time zones to enjoy Roswell without jetlag.
“I tried to get an Uber, but there isn’t one,” he said, standing in the lobby of his hotel. “And I couldn’t find the bus.” Like UAP, both are difficult to find in Roswell.
His quirky musical docufiction, “Night Freaks,” is based loosely on Blyth’s own alien encounters and those of others, including a couple who spot a UFO on Auckland Beach. Blyth centers the story on those who’ve had contact with alien life.
“You’ve got to give the whole program to the experiencer because how else do you really get to know them and understand where they’re coming from?”
An important ethos in the film is letting those who have a paranormal experience speak for themselves rather than be turned into a spectacle or used for entertainment.
“It’s part of what my project is about," Blyth says. "People shouldn’t be ridiculed. The whole way that these experiences of abductees are treated. They’re ridiculed. Made into a spectacle.
“It’s been turned into entertainment. And there’s no longer the emotional, compassionate connection.”
Daniel Alan Jones, who introduced several speakers at the Roswell Incident in addition to presenting on Saturday, echoed the call to connection. “Keep an open heart and an open mind to what we’re experiencing together.”
Linda and Cheryl Costa delivered a presentation on Friday where they, like Beck, emphasized the importance of community. “We need to start disclosure at the grassroots,” Linda Costa said. “The more it becomes an acceptable part of conversation, the more the government will respond.”
Linda Costa is a librarian; her wife Cheryl is a military veteran and writer. Linda Costa emphasizes, “We need to fight censorship at every level. That’s what I learned in library school.”
Many great artists make art out of profound loss, and Blyth is no exception. When Blyth was in his late twenties, his girlfriend Rose died. “She was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver a week after my mother died of cancer.
“I ran away from it for a long time,” Blyth says. "I lost my entire female support team in the space of two weeks.”
Making art was one way to move through grief. “The storytelling is part of my own personal journey and wellbeing.”
The longing to connect is real for all of us, no matter where we are in the cosmos. “In our lives, we’ve got our family dynamics that are coming down through our relatives,” speculates Blyth. “And it’s all part of our unconscious life. The journey is to find your own best, authentic self.”
On Friday, Nick Pope, host of “Ancient Aliens,” delivered a lecture supporting the stories of alien sightings to an audience of travelers to Roswell from near and far.
“People used to laugh and say, ‘They’re the crazy people.’ But now NASA is looking into it. Congress is looking into it. Whistleblowers are coming forward.” The crowd murmured.
“So you are not the crazy people.” Everyone laughed in agreement. They were among friends. “You are the people who were right all along.”
One clear theme, not earth-shattering, that emerges from the Roswell Incident is that community is a core value. “Everyone is chatty,” Blyth says after his first day in Roswell.
He sips a Long Black at Stellar Coffee, a name for a beverage this Roswellian hadn’t heard before: words from another part of the universe.
Our worlds were colliding, despite the difficulty with travel, of getting people to believe. Blyth says, “You can talk to everyone in Roswell."
Conversation energizes the three-day event, which showcased many significant speakers, including Maximo Veron, who also directed the Roswell Daily Record Film Festival; Ben Hansen, who hosted a Night Sky Watch at Cielo Grande Sports Complex; and many other notable names in the field of UFOlogy. An Alien Chase unleashed Saturday morning followed by an alien pet costume contest.
Between the live DJ music, UFO parades on Main Street, indoor and outdoor activities for children, and unlimited opportunities for intriguing conversation, the annual event radiates beams of light for everyone — kaleidoscopic color reflective of our community.
If only we could ride those beams of light next time we need to travel.
