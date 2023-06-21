Along with much of the state, Roswell and a large section of Chaves County are in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s data for conditions statewide on June 13.
The city’s Drought Contingency Task Force will be looking at the long-term picture of the city’s water supply. Its members will help devise drought management planning but also develop ways to educate the public about how to use water more wisely. They will do this over the next 18 months.
While the average person uses 100 gallons of water a day, “we’re at 280 gallons per person, per day,” said Robert Glenn, the city’s deputy superintendent of water maintenance and transmission. "There are people who think that if you put water on concrete and asphalt it will grow.”
Members agreed that while Roswell was fortunate in comparison to other communities across the state, that water is a finite resource here.
Aron Balok, superintendent of the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, said that in San Antonio, which has a river walk, there are news reports about the level of the aquifer as well as weather information.
Jonathan McGary, supervising ranger at Bottomless Lakes State Park, talked about how Carlsbad uses residents’ street address numbers as the basis for specific watering days for some with even-numbered addresses and others with odd-numbered locations. There’s no watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. there either.
Determining whether Roswell has had water restrictions in the past — and what types — is also an area to research, members said.
Educating local water users about it being a precious commodity should highlight how residents and business owners could conserve money as a result of conserving their use of water, Glenn and others said.
Members also talked about areas of the state where the water supply has been very low.
For example, Las Vegas reached a point last summer of only having a 40-day supply of clean drinking water available after runoff from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire made its way into the Gallinas River. This wildfire occurred in 2022 and is considered to be the worst in the state’s history.
Las Vegas was unable to properly filter the ash and other fire debris out of the river water. It was already dealing with extreme drought conditions before that water crisis. A temporary filter using water from a nearby reservoir provided some water, but people in Las Vegas were limited to using only 44 gallons a day per person. Conditions have since improved, though less stringent conservation efforts remain in place as new equipment meant to treat the water has been funded, according to recent reporting.
In Roswell and its surrounding communities, Artesian groundwater is the main source. One of the tasks will be to create a vulnerability assessment using studies and data from regional, state and federal sources, local agency information and existing modeling.
For example, the 2019 Source Water Protection Plan provides information about the quantity and quality of drinking water and included water sources assessment. It noted that an assessment conducted in 2018 of the city’s wells detailed “existing and potential sources of contamination” ranging from septic systems to leaking underground petroleum storage tanks.
Glenn emphasized that a significant contamination problem occurring could be a major problem for the city.
This endeavor is funded by a WaterSmart Contingency Grant. People appointed to the task force include both residential and commercial water customers and representatives of water entities and resources. Councilor Cristina Arnold represents the city’s elected officials.
Members of the group will gather information about various areas of concern and meet again in August. Members will break into smaller groups and focus on such areas as the vulnerability assessment along with drought monitoring and mitigation actions.
City Councilors would approve the work of this task force in December 2024, if efforts follow a designated timeline.
