Drought Contingency Task Force

The Drought Contingency Task Force met Monday in the Roswell Convention Center.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Along with much of the state, Roswell and a large section of Chaves County are in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s data for conditions statewide on June 13.

The city’s Drought Contingency Task Force will be looking at the long-term picture of the city’s water supply. Its members will help devise drought management planning but also develop ways to educate the public about how to use water more wisely. They will do this over the next 18 months.