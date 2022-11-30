20221130-JustinPorter

A state task force, which includes Chaves County Detention Center Administrator Justin Porter, has said a unified jail and prison system is not the right solution for New Mexico at this time. Porter is seen during a Nov. 17 meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A state task force asked to consider whether a unified corrections system in the state would solve staffing, funding and other concerns is not recommending that option but instead is suggesting a number of “targeted” improvements for the state's jails and prisons.

Several members of the task force presented the group's final report and some of its findings Tuesday in Santa Fe before the state Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. Justin Porter, Chaves County Detention Center administrator and chair of the Detention Affiliate for the New Mexico Counties group, is a task force member and was one of the presenters.